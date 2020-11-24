How Mike Bobo is approaching talk of potential candidacy for Gamecocks job

As names for potential coaches for South Carolina flit about, the in-house coach keeps chugging along.

Mike Bobo went from Mountain West head coach to SEC offensive coordinator to interim head coach for the Gamecocks after Will Muschamp was fired. He improved South Carolina’s offense, but the undermanned group hasn’t blown folks away.

Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner said Bobo would at least get consideration for the job, though Bobo said he’s not talked to the AD about the job. Instead, the coach is taking an approach of putting it out of mind.

“He’s asked me to lead his football team,” Bobo said. “And get them ready to play and to put their best foot forward week in and week out. And I’m saying this as honest as I can ... that’s all I’m focused on.”

Bobo’s debut was a 17-10 loss to Missouri, a game where freshman quarterback Luke Doty sparked the offense late with this improvisation and running ability.

After a long tenure as a Georgia assistant, one that came with some heat from fans, Bobo went to Colorado State to start his head coaching career. His first three years produced 7-6 records, but the bottom fell out the last two and he dealt with a rare illness. He finished with a 28-35 record.

Names that have been floating out as possible Gamecocks candidates include Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, Liberty head coach High Freeze and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.