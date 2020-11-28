Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs Georgia game time, latest odds, TV, stream info

South Carolina football comes into the weekend looking to pull off the second massive upset in a row against the border rival Bulldogs. What you need to know about the game between Gamecocks interim coach Mike Bobo and his alma mater, Georgia:

When do South Carolina and Georgia play today?

Who: No. 13 Georgia (5-2) at South Carolina (2-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559, season high attendance of 16,253)

TV: SEC Network ... Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Alyssa Lang, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Derek Scott, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 137/XM 190

Gamecocks vs Georgia live stream: WatchESPN

Series history: The all-time series is 47-18-2 with Georgia in the lead. The Gamecocks are 1-4 in the games since 2015, but won the 2019 meeting in an epic 20-17 upset of the No. 3 team of the country in Athens.

Weather forecast today for Columbia, SC

Partially cloudy and cool with a light northeast wind. Temperature 56 degrees at kickoff, 51 at game’s end.

Gamecocks vs. Bulldogs: What’s at stake in 2020

A win would mean a ton for the Gamecocks emotionally. They’re already getting a new coach. They’re breaking in a new QB. The season hasn’t been great. Pulling off an upset on a sleepy Thanksgiving weekend evening would at least give this season a really high point in a tough run.

This is interim coach Mike Bobo’s first game against his alma mater. He’s spoken the past week like a man who doesn’t expect to be back in Columbia in 2021, so an upset or even a strong offensive showing bolsters his resume if he finds himself looking for a new job next year.

Georgia is in a strange spot. The Bulldogs are just about eliminated from the division race and likely will be at kickoff. They’ve lost the two most important games on their schedule (Florida and Alabama), but they’ve not lost anything that surprising. They’re playing to avoid that fate.

The teams, by the numbers









USC UGA Points/Game 25.1 29.3 Opp. Points/Game 34.2 21.3 Yds. Rushing/Game 162.4 149.9 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 166.4 74.1 Yds. Pass/Game 196.9 236.7 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 277.6 273.3 Avg. Yds./Game 359.3 389.6 Opp. Total Yds/Game 444 347.4

South Carolina players to watch

1. Quarterback Luke Doty is going to be the starter after showing a spark in the second half against Missouri. An Elite 11 passer and the No. 86 recruit in his high school class, Doty is a dual-threat player and will have to deal with a salty Bulldogs defense, all without much receiver help. He threw for 130 and ran for 59, playing a little more than a half against Mizzou.

2. Running back Kevin Harris didn’t have a great game last week, but he’s the top rusher in the conference and No. 6 in the country. He’ll be going up against one of the best rush defenses in the land, a group allowing 2.5 yards a carry. Harris has 875 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games.

3. Safety Jaylan Foster had some ups and downs against Missouri and wasn’t targeted relentlessly, but the former walk-on and Gardner-Webb transfer will likely be tested this week. He’s a key part of South Carolina’s short-handed secondary, and UGA boasts some talent at receiver. With J.T. Daniels coming off a big week, it could get interesting. Foster, who was the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year, has 30 tackles this season.

Three Georgia football players to watch





1. WR George Pickens — Was All-SEC freshman selection last year has been bothered by injuries this season but returned against Mississippi State, hauling in eight passes for 87 yards and a TD. Last season against USC, he had seven catches for 98 yards.

2. RB Zamir White — Highly-touted running back out of North Carolina has asserted himself as the team’s top back this season. Leads team with 530 yards and seven touchdowns and had back-to-back 100-yard games against Florida and Kentucky.

3. LB Azeez Ojulari — Sophomore is a potential future first-round NFL Draft pick by Pro Football Network. This season, he has 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Projected South Carolina football depth chart





x-denotes true freshman

Offense

QB: x-Luke Doty (Collin Hill, Ryan Hilinski)

RB: Kevin Harris (Deshaun Fenwick)

FB: Adam Prentice

WR: Jalen Brooks (Dakereon Joyner)

WR: Josh Vann (x-Ger-Cari Caldwell)

WR: Rico Powers (x-Jaheim Bell)

TE: Nick Muse (Jaheim Bell)

TE: Will Register (Traevon Kenion)

LT: Jakai Moore (Jazston Turnetine)

LG: Sadarius Hutcherson (Wyatt Campbell)

C: Eric Douglas (Hank Manos)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Vincent Murphy)

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Jaylen Nichols)

Defense

DE: Keir Thomas (x-Tonka Hemingway)

DT: Zacch Pickens (M.J. Webb)

DT: Jabari Ellis (Rick Sandidge)

Buck: Kingsley Enagbare (x-Jordan Burch)

SLB: Damani Staley (Eric Shaw)

MLB: Ernest Jones (Damani Staley)

WLB: Mo Kaba (Darryle Ware)

CB: John Dixon (Joey Hunter)

S: Jammie Robinson (Shilo Sanders)

S: Jaylan Foster (Jaylin Dickerson)

CB: Cam Smith (Darius Rush)

N: Jammie Robinson (Jaylan Foster)

D: Jaylan Foster (Zaquandre White)

Special Teams

PK: Parker White (x-Mitch Jeter)

P: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

DS: Matthew Bailey (Nick Muse)

H: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

PR: Jammie Robinson (Josh Vann)

KR: Zaquandre White, Dakereon Joyner

The State’s Lou Bezjak contributed to this report