Dawn Staley, No. 1 Gamecocks weather rocky first half to survive South Dakota

One year to the day after South Carolina women’s basketball last lost a game, the Gamecocks got a first-half scare Saturday against South Dakota at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, then roared to life to claim the 81-71 win.

Coach Dawn Staley’s squad entered halftime knotted at 37-37 with the Coyotes, evoking memories of last Thanksgiving weekend, on Nov. 28, 2019, when the Gamecocks were upset by Indiana in the U.S. Virgin Islands for their only loss of the season.

But a powerful third quarter performance put No. 1 USC (2-0) up 20 points, and the Gamecocks withstood a late run in the fourth quarter to claim their 28th consecutive victory.

3 Observations

1. First half blues

USC started the game hot, hitting six of its first nine shots from the field to go up 15-10. After that, however, the Gamecocks cooled off dramatically, shooting under 25% for the rest of the half.

Layups proved to be a major issue. USC was just 8 for 21 from short range in the first two quarters, missing numerous looks under the basket despite coming down with 10 offensive rebounds. Carolina was also just 5 of 11 from the free throw line.

South Carolina’s interior game was hurt by the absence of star sophomore Aliyah Boston. With 8:53 left in the second quarter, Boston picked up her second foul, forcing her to the bench. Without her, the Gamecocks were unable to dominate like they’ve been used to with the 6-foot-5 All-American, and South Dakota managed to keep the rebounding margin to a respectable 27-25 gap.

2. Big-time backcourt

The key to South Carolina staying even at all in the first half was the backcourt combo of sophomore guard Zia Cooke and junior guard Destanni Henderson. Cooke kicked off the game with two 3-pointers and led the team with 13 points at the half, while Henderson added a 3-ball of her own early and put up 10 points and six rebounds at the break.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Into that crucial third quarter, Henderson took over with several impressive coast-to-coast drives and wound up tallying 19 points and nine rebounds. Cooke was aggressive as well and tied with Henderson for the team lead in points with 19.

3. Third quarter dominance

The Gamecocks were actually outscored most of the game against the Coyotes but were saved by a blockbuster third quarter in which they shot 70.6% from the field and held South Dakota to just 11 points. In addition to Henderson and Cooke, Boston returned to the game and hit double figures on the night with 12 points, while sophomore forward Laeticia Amihere found her shooting touch after a tough first half to put up 11 points.

Senior guard LeLe Grissett, who did not play at all in the first half, also came in and provided an immediate spark off the bench, scoring eight points on perfect 3-for-3 shooting from the field.

Next game

Who: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Gonzaga

What: Women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Watch: Streaming online on FloHoops.com (subscription required)