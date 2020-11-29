South Carolina set as hefty underdog in 2020 regular season finale

South Carolina football’s Aaron Sterling records a sack against Kentucky. dmclemore@thestate.com

The South Carolina football program broke a lengthy losing streak to Kentucky last season.

To start a winning streak, the Gamecocks will need to win as underdogs.

The opening line from Circa sports has USC as a 13-point underdog. The over/under is 47 1/2.

USC has been an underdog in nine of 10 games this season.

The Gamecocks sit at 2-7 on the season, and either 3-5-1 or 4-5 against the spread depending on which book’s final line one looks at. They’ve not covered since Oct. 17. UK is 3-6, 3-5-1 against the spread.