He did it! Kevin Harris joins Gamecocks’ 1,000-yard rushing club

One of the most exclusive groups in South Carolina football history got a little bigger Saturday night, as sophomore running back Kevin Harris passed 1,000 yards for the 2020 season.

Harris’ feat marks the 11th time a Gamecock rusher has hit 1,000 yards in a season, with eight other players accomplishing that — George Rogers three times and Marcus Lattimore, Mike Davis, Duce Staley, Kevin Long, Clarence Williams, Derek Watson and Harold Green all once.

As a sophomore, Harris will have a couple more seasons to try to join Rogers as the only other Gamecock player to reach the milestone twice.

Harris entered his second season at USC expected to battle for a backup spot behind star freshman MarShawn Lloyd. But when Lloyd went down with a torn ACL in the preseason, Harris established himself as the offense’s most consistent backfield threat, then as one of the best backs in the SEC and the country.

Harris needed just 10 games to hit 1,000 yards in an abbreviated 2020 season all against SEC opponents, a fact that interim coach Mike Bobo said makes it all the more impressive.

“To be able to do it ... in a 10-game season, against all SEC defenses, I think would be something that, you know, this offense can build on for the future,” Bobo said.

Harris reached the mark with a 10-yard burst midway through the second quarter against the Wildcats and passed 70 yards before halftime. Should he reach 100 yards, it would mark his fifth 100-yard game of the year. His best performance of the season came against Ole Miss, when he rumbled for 243 yards and five touchdowns, a program record. He entered Saturday night ranked third in the country in total rushing yards.

After rushing for 179 yards as a freshman, Harris has already climbed to 35th in career yards in program history with his performance thus far Saturday.

“I think he’s easily one of the best backs in the country,” redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dakereon Joyner said before Saturday’s game. “I think he’s proven that. A hard-nosed guy that continues to put his team first and a very thankful guy for his offensive linemen because without those guys he wouldn’t be able to do it.”

South Carolina football 1,000-yard rushers

1. George Rogers (1980) — 1,894

2. George Rogers (1979) — 1,681

3. Marcus Lattimore (2010) — 1,197

4. Mike Davis (2013) — 1,183

5. Kevin Long (1975) — 1,133

6. Duce Staley (1996) — 1,116

7. Clarence Williams (1975) — 1,073

8. Derek Watson (2000) — 1,066

9. Harold Green (1987) — 1,022

10. George Rogers (1978) — 1,006

11. Kevin Harris (2020) — 1,002