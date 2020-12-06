It’s official: Shane Beamer announced as South Carolina football’s new head coach

It’s an officially done deal — Shane Beamer is the new head coach of South Carolina football.

USC made the formal announcement of the hiring Sunday, exactly three weeks after former head coach Will Muschamp was fired. The move marks a return to Columbia for Beamer, who served on the staff of former coach Steve Spurrier from 2007 to 2010 and was part of the program’s lone SEC East division championship.

Now, the 43-year old, who joins the Gamecocks after spending three seasons at Oklahoma coaching tight ends and H-backs under Lincoln Riley, will have to set to work rebuilding a program coming off consecutive eight-loss seasons.

Beamer has no previous head coaching experience and has never even been an offensive or defensive coordinator. But the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer has spent the past 20 years with Power 5 programs, including stints under coaching greats like his own father, Spurrier, Riley, George O’Leary and Phillip Fulmer.

Beamer also has the support of numerous Gamecock alums — NFL stars Melvin Ingram and Stephon Gilmore have both endorsed him, as has former quarterback Stephen Garcia. During the hiring process, athletic director Ray Tanner hosted a Zoom call with dozens of former USC players, many of who supported Beamer’s candidacy.

During his last stint at South Carolina, Beamer developed a reputation as a strong recruiter, one of the best South Carolina has had in the modern era. He was key to assembling the classes from 2008 to 2011, which included some of the brightest stars the school has seen. Guys he helped land included Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore, Alshon Jeffery and Marcus Lattimore.

His recruiting acumen will be tested quickly — the early signing period for the class of 2021 starts Dec. 16, and the Gamecocks currently rank 89th nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings. Since Muschamp was fired, USC has lost six commitments, but even before then, the group ranked outside the top 40 nationally.

The Shane Beamer coaching career file

Age: 43

Born: Charleston, South Carolina

College: Virginia Tech

Coaching experience

▪ Grad assistant at Georgia Tech for George O’Leary in 2000

▪ Grad assistant at Tennessee for Phil Fulmer from 2001-2003

▪ Cornerbacks, running backs coach for Sylvester Croom at Mississippi State, 2004-2006

▪ Linebackers, cornerbacks coach at South Carolina, plus special teams co-coordinator from 2007-2010

▪ Running backs coach and assistant head coach at Virginia Tech from 2011-2015

▪ Tight ends and special teams coach with Kirby Smart at Georgia, 2016-2017

▪ Tight ends and H-backs coach, assistant head coach with Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, 2018-2020