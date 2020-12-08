How many fans will be allowed to attend USC baseball games at Founders Park in 2021

South Carolina baseball fans will be back at Founders Park this spring — though capacity will continue to be limited to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

No more than 2,100 fans will be allowed in the stands, 25.4% capacity of the stadium’s usual 8,242-person capacity, USC announced Tuesday. Fans will be grouped in two- and four-seat pods, and facial coverings will be required at all times in the park. Ticketing and concessions will be contactless, with no cash or printed tickets used.

In order to welcome fans back, USC had to receive approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce after demonstrating it can “comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce.” The university has already received approval for Williams-Brice Stadium, Colonial Life Arena and other athletic venues.

Baseball’s percentage of fans allowed is just slightly higher than that for other outside sports in the fall, like football at Williams-Brice or soccer at Stone Stadium. During fall scrimmages at Founders through September and October, no outside fans were allowed to watch, though scouts were allowed in.

With this new limited capacity, South Carolina will undergo a seat selection process to distribute tickets this year, starting Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. Season ticket holders will be emailed a seat selection time before then.

The exact format of the baseball season is still to be announced — the SEC has yet to announce a schedule, while other conferences have unveiled modified slates.