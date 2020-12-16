Live updates: QB signs with Gamecocks, but WR flips and signs with new school

College football’s early signing period officially opens Wednesday, kicking off a three-day stretch in which class of 2021 recruits can make commitments official and sign with programs. While the traditional “National Signing Day” still takes place in February, the early period is when most of the action happens — more than 80% of prospects in last year’s class signed in December, per CBS Sports.

At South Carolina, though, things are likely to look a little different this Wednesday. New coach Shane Beamer has been on the job less than two weeks and hasn’t hired any coordinators or assistants. With so much uncertainty, it’s not surprising that the Gamecocks currently only have nine players committed in the class of 2021. Of those, seven are expected to sign Wednesday — last year, that number was 17.

South Carolina’s class lost a member Wednesday morning. Wide receiver Derwin Burgess out of Riverdale, Georgia was announced as a signee by Georgia Southern. The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder made his pledge to USC in July.

Before Wednesday, South Carolina’s class ranks 92nd nationally and 14th in the SEC according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Colton Gauthier, QB (7:38 a.m.)

Three stars | 6-foot-3, 205 pounds | Dacula, Georgia

The Gamecocks’ lone signal caller in the class, Gauthier comes from Hebron Christian Academy and is the 23rd-ranked pro-style passer in the class, per 247Sports. He passed for more than 2,000 yards in each of his last three high school seasons, racking 61 touchdowns in that span against 34 interceptions, with a 54.7% completion rate.

Marcellas Dial, DB (8:38 a.m.)

Three stars | 5-foot-11, 177 pounds | Woodruff, South Carolina

The lone junior college committ of the class at the moment, Dial is currently at Georgia Military College, but he played his high school ball in the Palmetto State, at Woodruff. He’s one of the top 50 JUCO recruits in the country and top 10 at his position. He hasn’t played this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but in his first year at GMC, he broke up five passes and intercepted one in 11 games.

Signing Wednesday

Here’s a list of South Carolina’s current commits, with the time of their signing ceremonies, if known, in parentheses.

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman, Fairburn, Georgia (7:30 a.m.)

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver, Rock Hill, South Carolina (10:30 a.m.)

Caleb McDowell — running back, Leesburg, Georgia (1:30 p.m.)

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver, Alabaster, Alabama (3 p.m.)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback, Dacula, Georgia (4 p.m.) LOI already in

Marcellas Dial — defensive back, Milledgeville, Georgia (4 p.m.)

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman, Goldsboro, North Carolina (Details not worked out yet)

Not signing until February

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman, Marion, South Carolina

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman, Birmingham, Alabama

Left class

Derwin Burgess Jr. — wide receiver, Riverdale, Georgia, signed with Georgia State on Wednesday morning

Note: All star ratings are based off the 247Sports Composite, which factors in all major networks’ rankings.