Georgia receiver leaves Gamecocks class, signs with in-state mid-major

South Carolina’s publicly known signing class lost a member on Wednesday morning.

Wide receiver Derwin Burgess out of Riverdale, Georgia was announced as a signee by Georgia Southern. The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder made his pledge in July.

He’s the seventh player to leave the class since Will Muschamp was fired. He had been recruited by Bryan McClendon before he left for Oregon.

A two-way player, Burgess posted 28 catches for 463 yards and five touchdowns on offense, while rushing for 168 yards and two scores. This year, he had a pair of interceptions. He was recruited on different sides of the ball by different teams. His offers included Tulane and West Virginia.

The drops the projected signing group Wednesday to eight. USC ultimately has 21 spots to fill in the 2021 class.

Signing Wednesday for Gamecocks

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman, Fairburn, Georgia (7:30 a.m.)

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver, Rock Hill, South Carolina (10:30 a.m.)

Caleb McDowell — running back, Leesburg, Georgia (1:30 p.m.)

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver, Alabaster, Alabama (3 p.m.)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback, Dacula, Georgia (4 p.m.) LOI already in

Marcellas Dial — defensive back, Milledgeville, Georgia (4 p.m.)

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman, Goldsboro, North Carolina (Details not worked out yet)







Not signing until February

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman, Marion, South Carolina

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman, Birmingham, Alabama