Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Georgia receiver leaves Gamecocks class, signs with in-state mid-major

South Carolina’s publicly known signing class lost a member on Wednesday morning.

Wide receiver Derwin Burgess out of Riverdale, Georgia was announced as a signee by Georgia Southern. The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder made his pledge in July.

He’s the seventh player to leave the class since Will Muschamp was fired. He had been recruited by Bryan McClendon before he left for Oregon.

A two-way player, Burgess posted 28 catches for 463 yards and five touchdowns on offense, while rushing for 168 yards and two scores. This year, he had a pair of interceptions. He was recruited on different sides of the ball by different teams. His offers included Tulane and West Virginia.

The drops the projected signing group Wednesday to eight. USC ultimately has 21 spots to fill in the 2021 class.

Signing Wednesday for Gamecocks

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman, Fairburn, Georgia (7:30 a.m.)

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver, Rock Hill, South Carolina (10:30 a.m.)

Caleb McDowell — running back, Leesburg, Georgia (1:30 p.m.)

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver, Alabaster, Alabama (3 p.m.)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback, Dacula, Georgia (4 p.m.) LOI already in

Marcellas Dial — defensive back, Milledgeville, Georgia (4 p.m.)

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman, Goldsboro, North Carolina (Details not worked out yet)



Not signing until February

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman, Marion, South Carolina

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman, Birmingham, Alabama

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

College Sports

John Romano: The best gig in America is being an unemployed college football coach

College Sports

Mike Jensen: Keyontae Johnson’s collapse reminded La Salle coach Ashley Howard of his own heart issues

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service