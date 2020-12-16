Dawn Staley, Gamecocks return from ‘well-needed’ break to take on Temple

It has been 10 days since Dawn Staley and South Carolina women’s basketball has played a game, a stretch that in 2020 might typically be associated with a COVID-19 shutdown.

But this gap for the No. 5 Gamecocks has been baked into the schedule since it was unveiled. And after playing five games in 12 days to kick off the season, USC needed the break, Staley said ahead of the team’s return to action Thursday against Temple.

That need was made even more acute after South Carolina, ranked No. 1 at the time, suffered its first loss in 30 games against N.C. State. And even though the Gamecocks were able to bounce back with a road win over then-No. 23 Iowa State before entering their extended break, Staley said that loss to the Wolfpack remained at the forefront of her and her players’ minds.

“We needed practice time. We played a lot of games in a short period of time and we lost one which, you know ... it stays with you. It’s residual feelings of loss and how we lost,” Staley said. “And you’re coaching them up from that emotion that you have. So I think it was good, it was good for us to get back and just bear down and defend and talk about some of the things that are important to us and to them and where we can do some things. Because the rebound game of Iowa State, it doesn’t mask what took place at N.C. State, because it could come very well happen again. So we needed to practice for it to stick.”

Even the players recognized the need for a break to regroup.

“I think this little break that we had was well needed because we had time to get better. I love times like that where I get to work on my game, and we all get to get in the gym and just work on the things we needed to improve on. So the time was well needed, and I think it’s going to show in our game,” sophomore guard Zia Cooke said.

On Thursday against Temple, Staley’s former employer, South Carolina will be taking on a squad that gave it one of its most unexpectedly difficult games last season. The Gamecocks expect the Owls to try to replicate their strategy, crowding inside and daring USC to take outside shots.

“I think they’re pretty much the same in that they’re scrappy, they’re gonna pack it in on us. As of right now, they’re not hanging their hat on shooting 3-point shots. They are attacking the paint and scoring a great amount of points in the paint. ... I think they’re just going to go at us and make us shoot from the outside, defend them, defend the paint points and just crowd our space inside,” Staley said.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 5 South Carolina (4-1) vs. Temple (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TV: SEC Network