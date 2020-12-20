One key Gamecock could return for bowl as South Carolina has three big spots to fill

South Carolina interim football coach Mike Bobo wasn’t going to spill all the tea about the Gamecocks’ uncertain roster situation heading into the Gasparilla Bowl.

There might be new opt-outs or absences, he admitted, but anything that’s not public won’t be shared until the day before Saturday’s game. South Carolina had 51 or 52 scholarship players Sunday at the first official practice of bowl week, Bobo said. There are three known key absences because of players preparing for the NFL Draft — and some questions about filling those spots.

After the season, wide receiver Shi Smith, offensive lineman Sadarius Hutchinson and linebacker Ernest Jones all declared For the draft and didn’t return to the team. The plan to replace Jones was on display in the season finale, and it involved throwing every remaining body on the field (there aren’t many). Things are a little trickier with Smith.

“Guys like Dakereon (Joyner) are going to have to step up,” Bobo said. “Trey Adkins in the slot. We might move Josh Vann in the slot and Ger-Cari Caldwell stepping up outside. There’s a slight chance that Xavier Legette is back for this game. Here’s a guy that had a lot of high hopes, just been bothered by injuries all year. There’s a chance we get him back.

“But we’re still trying to piece things together at the receiver position. We’re going to have to get a little bit creative.”

Legette hasn’t played since early November and hasn’t caught a pass since Oct. 10. The athletic outside receiver was a player the staff hoped could be a key part of the passing game, but some drops limited him.

Still, he finished fourth on the team in receiving yards despite only registering stats in four games.

Joyner is a former quarterback still working his way into the position. Adkins is a walk-on who carved out a role, while Vann is a veteran and Caldwell is a tall and promising freshman.

On the offensive line, Bobo said he was hoping to build some competition this week. The group might rotate tackles, as South Carolina was never really settled there. Bobo also mentioned moving tackle Jakai Moore inside or trying out true freshman Tyshawn Wannamaker.

Hutcherson has been a starter for more than three seasons and spent this year at guard. The position will also have a new leader as offensive line coach Eric Wolford accepted a new job at Kentucky. USC analyst Landon Martin will fill and coach the line during bowl practices.

“We’re going to mess around with some combinations,” Bobo said. “Our numbers are good at the offensive line, as far as bodies and capable bodies that have gotten a lot of reps in practice. We just got to find the right combination. And talking with coach Landon last week when I knew coach Wolf was taking a job at Kentucky, we talked about creating some competition this week.”

Gasparilla Bowl

Who: South Carolina (2-8) vs. UAB (6-3)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV: ABC

Line: UAB by 5