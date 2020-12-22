Five Gamecocks earn all-SEC honors for 2020 season

Five South Carolina players earned all-Southeastern Conference honors on Tuesday.

Junior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was named to the first team, while sophomore running back Kevin Harris and junior cornerback Jaycee Horn were second team selections. Linebacker Mohamed Kaba and punter Kai Kroeger were named to the coaches’ all-freshman team.

Enagbre started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020 and led the SEC with three forced fumbles and was second in the league with 6.0 sacks. Enagbare had 30 tackles on the year, seven of them for a loss.

Enagbare played on the interior of the defensive line as a freshman and moved to the team’s more burly end spot as a sophomore. This year, he slid over to the Buck defensive end spot, a position that requires a lot in terms of versatility.

Horn had 16 tackles, six passes defenses and two interceptions this season. He is projected as a first-round draft and Sporting News has him going to Denver with 10th overall pick.

Harris became just the ninth Gamecock running back to go over 1,000 yards in a season and has 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns going into Saturday’s Gaspirilla Bowl. He had a pair of 200-yard games, joining Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore as the only other USC players to go for 200 or more yards twice in a season.

Kroeger, a 6-3 freshman from Lake Forest, Ill., played in 10 games at punter for the Gamecocks and had a 43.3-yard average on 39 punts. He was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 19 after having five punts for a 48.4-yard average and three punts pinned inside the 20 in the win over Auburn.

Kaba, a 6-2 freshman from Clinton, N.C., played in nine games with three starts for the Gamecocks his first season and had 13 total tackles to go along with a half tackle for loss.

2020 SEC Football Awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jake Camarda, Georgia

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

Tank Bigsby, Auburn*

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Mac Jones, Alabama

JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Saban, Alabama

2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Trey Smith, Tennessee*

Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

Mac Jones, Alabama

RB

Najee Harris, Alabama

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP

Kadarius Toney, Florida

DEFENSE

DL

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

LB

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Derek Stingley, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Kadarius Toney, Florida

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

Carson Green, Texas A&M

C

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB

Kyle Trask, Florida

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

Ali Gaye, LSU

LB

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Arik Gilbert, LSU*

Hudson Henry, Arkansas*

OL

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Javion Cohen, Alabama

Brady Latham, Arkansas

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

QB

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

RB

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Kendall Milton, Georgia

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

Colby Wooden, Auburn

Jalen Carter, Georgia

BJ Ojulari, LSU

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina

DB

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Eli Ricks, LSU

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

* - Ties