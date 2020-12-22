College Sports
Five Gamecocks earn all-SEC honors for 2020 season
Five South Carolina players earned all-Southeastern Conference honors on Tuesday.
Junior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was named to the first team, while sophomore running back Kevin Harris and junior cornerback Jaycee Horn were second team selections. Linebacker Mohamed Kaba and punter Kai Kroeger were named to the coaches’ all-freshman team.
Enagbre started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020 and led the SEC with three forced fumbles and was second in the league with 6.0 sacks. Enagbare had 30 tackles on the year, seven of them for a loss.
Enagbare played on the interior of the defensive line as a freshman and moved to the team’s more burly end spot as a sophomore. This year, he slid over to the Buck defensive end spot, a position that requires a lot in terms of versatility.
Horn had 16 tackles, six passes defenses and two interceptions this season. He is projected as a first-round draft and Sporting News has him going to Denver with 10th overall pick.
Harris became just the ninth Gamecock running back to go over 1,000 yards in a season and has 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns going into Saturday’s Gaspirilla Bowl. He had a pair of 200-yard games, joining Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore as the only other USC players to go for 200 or more yards twice in a season.
Kroeger, a 6-3 freshman from Lake Forest, Ill., played in 10 games at punter for the Gamecocks and had a 43.3-yard average on 39 punts. He was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 19 after having five punts for a 48.4-yard average and three punts pinned inside the 20 in the win over Auburn.
Kaba, a 6-2 freshman from Clinton, N.C., played in nine games with three starts for the Gamecocks his first season and had 13 total tackles to go along with a half tackle for loss.
2020 SEC Football Awards
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jake Camarda, Georgia
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
Tank Bigsby, Auburn*
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Mac Jones, Alabama
JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nick Saban, Alabama
2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Ben Cleveland, Georgia
Trey Smith, Tennessee*
Deonte Brown, Alabama*
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
Mac Jones, Alabama
RB
Najee Harris, Alabama
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP
Kadarius Toney, Florida
DEFENSE
DL
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
LB
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Derek Stingley, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Kadarius Toney, Florida
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M
Carson Green, Texas A&M
C
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB
Kyle Trask, Florida
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
Ali Gaye, LSU
LB
Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Eric Stokes, Georgia
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn
P
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Arik Gilbert, LSU*
Hudson Henry, Arkansas*
OL
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Javion Cohen, Alabama
Brady Latham, Arkansas
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
QB
Connor Bazelak, Missouri
RB
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Kendall Milton, Georgia
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
Colby Wooden, Auburn
Jalen Carter, Georgia
BJ Ojulari, LSU
McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
J.J. Weaver, Kentucky
Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina
DB
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Eli Ricks, LSU
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
* - Ties
