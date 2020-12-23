College Sports
South Carolina tailback Kevin Harris named first-team All-SEC by AP
There were some side eyes given in Columbia when the SEC’s football coaches left South Carolina tailback Kevin Harris, the league’s top rusher in the regular season, off the All-SEC first team.
A day later, the AP gave the second-year Gamecocks rusher that honor.
Harris joined Najee Harris from Alabama on the first team. Defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was named a second-team defensive tackle, though he actually plays end.
Harris became the ninth Gamecock to run for 1,000 yards in a season. His 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns came in 10 games. That’s the fifth-most yards and tied for second-most touchdowns in a singal season.
The 5-foot-10, 225 pounder wasn’t even supposed to be the started, but he stepped up after MarShawn Lloyd was lost for the season with a torn ACL. He posted two games with 210 or more yards and another with 171. Those are the fifth-, 13th- and 29th-highest totals in school history.
After the season finale, Harris said he planned to come back to the team next season and not transfer.
AP All-SEC Team
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Mac Jones, Alabama, 6-3, 214, RJr., Jacksonville, Florida.
RB — u-Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, California.
RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, 225, So., Hinesville, Georgia.
T — u-Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 312, Sr., Pensacola, Florida.
T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Jr., Knoxville, Tennessee.
C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 325, RSr., Hickory, North Carolina.
G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 330, Sr., Jackson, Tennessee.
G — Ben Cleveland, Georgia, 6-6, 335, Sr., Taccoa, Georgia.
TE — u-Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-4, 225, Jr., Philadelphia.
WR — u-DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Sr, Amite, Louisiana.
WR — Elijah Moore, Mississippi, 5-9, 184, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
All-Purpose — Kadarius Toney, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.
K — Anders Carlsen, Auburn, 6-5, 215, Jr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Defense
DE — Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 276, Sr., Irving, Texas.
DE — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri, 6-3, 265, RSo., Irmo, South Carolina.
DT — Christian Barmore, Alabama, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia.
DT — Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Arlington, Texas.
LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-2, 232, Jr., Frisco, Texas.
LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas, 5-11, 222, RSr., Greenwood, Arkansas.
LB — Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Sr., Huntsville, Alabama.
CB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-2, 202, Jr., Plantation, Florida.
CB — Erik Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Jr., Covington, Georgia.
S — Richard LeCounte, Georgia, 5-11, 190, Sr., Riceboro, Georgia.
S — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, 5-10, 189, RFr., Mansfield, Texas.
P — Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Jr., Norcross, Georgia.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Kyle Trask, Florida, 6-5, 240, Sr., Manvel, Texas.
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 225, So., Spring, Texas.
RB — Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 6-0, 204, Fr., LaGrange, Georgia.
T — Landon Young, Kentucky, 6-7, 321, Sr., Lexington, Kentucky.
T — Carson Green, Texas A&M, 6-6, 320, Sr., Southlake, Texas.
G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, So., Humble, Texas.
G — Deonte Brown, Alabama, 6-4, 350, RSr., Decatur, Alabama.
C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 292, Sr., Versailles, Kentucky.
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 265, So., Dickinson, Texas.
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 232, So., Warren, Arkansas.
WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.
All-Purpose — Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi, 5-8, 190, So., Walnut Grove, Mississippi.
K — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, So., McKinney, Texas.
Defense
DE — Ali Gaye, LSU, 6-6, 262, Jr., Lynnwood, Washington.
DE — Brenton Cox Jr., Florida, 6-4, 249, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia.
DT — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-4, 270, Jr., Atlanta.
DT — Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas, 6-3, 317, RSr., Shepherd, Texas.
LB — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, 6-3, 240, RSo., Marietta, Georgia.
LB — Willie Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 235, Fr., Hampton, Georgia.
LB — Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee, 6-2, 225, So., Sacramento, California.
CB — Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 194, So., Riviera Beach, Florida.
CB — Eli Ricks, LSU, 6-2, 196, Fr., Rancho Cucamonga, California.
S — Smoke Munday, Auburn, 6-2, 196, Jr., Atlanta.
S — Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 182, Fr., Trussville, Alabama.
P — Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 190, Sr., Perth, Australia.
___
Coach of the year — Nick Saban, Alabama.
Offensive player of the year — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama.
Defensive player of the year — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama.
Newcomer of the year — Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn.
Comments