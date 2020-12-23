Another experienced Gamecock DB in transfer portal

South Carolina football could be down yet another defensive back.

Sophomore cornerback John Dixon has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to The State. The Big Spur first reported the news.

Dixon is the second Gamecock secondary member to enter the portal Wednesday — his classmate Jammie Robinson was reported to enter the portal this morning. Dixon was second on the team in pass breakups this season with five. He also added 34 tackles.

In addition to Dixon and Robinson, the Gamecocks have also lost redshirt freshman Shilo Sanders, who transferred to Jackson State, and juniors Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn, who both entered the NFL draft. In addition, junior RJ Roderick opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season after coach Will Muschamp was fired. He has not publicly declared whether he will return, transfer or go pro.

These departures leave new head coach Shane Beamer with a desperately thin defensive back corps — Horn, Mukuamu, Sanders, Robinson and Dixon were all regular rotation members this past year and accounted for 15 of the team’s 23 pass breakups and five of its eight interceptions.

Without them, the Gamecocks would return eight scholarship defensive backs if Roderick and senior Jaylan Foster come back, headlined by redshirt freshman Cam Smith. That group’s depth was already tested this past season by injuries and opt-outs, and South Carolina finished the year giving up 256.1 passing yards per game on a 66.6% completion rate.

Beamer signed just one defensive back in the 2021 class in the early signing period — junior college product Marcellas Dial. Beamer has also targeted one of Dial’s JUCO teammates, cornerback Isaiah Norris, who is set to announce his commitment on Christmas.

South Carolina roster tracker

Not coming back, or likely not coming back

Declared for the NFL Draft

Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback

Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback

Ernest Jones — junior linebacker

Shi Smith — senior wide receiver

Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman

Seniors or juniors who walked on Senior Day

Will Register — tight end

Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman

Adam Prentice — fullback

Parker White — kicker

Keir Thomas — defensive lineman

Transfers out

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

Transfer portal

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back

Could be coming back (12)

Opt-outs (4)

Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver

OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver

Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman

R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back

Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (8)

Collin Hill — quarterback

Jaylan Foster — defensive back

Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker

Jabari Ellis — defensive lineman

Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman

Damani Staley — linebacker

Sherrod Greene — linebacker

Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)

Set to come back (60)

QUARTERBACK (2)

Luke Doty, freshman

Ryan Hilinski, sophomore

RUNNING BACK (5)

Kevin Harris, sophomore

Deshaun Fenwick, redshirt sophomore

Rashad Amos, freshman

MarShawn Lloyd, freshman

ZaQuandre White, redshirt junior

WIDE RECEIVER (8)

Josh Vann, junior

Dakereon Joyner, redshirt sophomore

Xavier Legette, sophomore

Jalen Brooks, junior

Rico Powers, freshman

Ger-Cari Caldwell, freshman

Chad Terrell, redshirt junior

Mike Wyman, freshman

Trey Adkins, redshirt sophomore (walk-on)

Ben Rollins, freshman (walk-on)

TIGHT END (5)

Traevon Kenion, redshirt freshman

Jaheim Bell, freshman

Eric Shaw, freshman

Keveon Mullins, redshirt freshman

KeShawn Toney, redshirt freshman

OFFENSIVE LINE (14)

Jordan Rhodes, redshirt junior

Eric Douglas, redshirt junior

Dylan Wonnum, junior

Jazston Turnetine, junior

Jaylen Nichols, sophomore

Jovaughn Gwyn, redshirt sophomore

Jakai Moore, redshirt freshman

Tyshawn Wannamaker, freshman

Hank Manos, redshirt sophomore

Trai Jones, freshman

Vincent Murphy, redshirt freshman

Vershon Lee, freshman

Wyatt Campbell, redshirt sophomore

Will Rogers, redshirt freshman

DEFENSIVE LINE (13)

Jordan Burch, freshman

Brad Johnson, redshirt junior

Rodricus Fitten, redshirt freshman

Gilber Edmond, freshman

Zacch Pickens, sophomore

Kingsley Enagbare, junior

Rick Sandidge, junior

Tonka Hemingway, freshman

Tyreek Johnson, redshirt sophomore

Joseph Anderson, redshirt freshman

M.J. Webb, redshirt junior

Alex Huntley, freshman

Devontae Davis, redshirt junior

LINEBACKER (3)

Mohamed Kaba, freshman

Jahmar Brown, sophomore

Rosendo Louis Jr., redshirt sophomore

Noah Vincent (walk-on), redshirt sophomore

Darryle Ware (walk-on), freshman

DEFENSIVE BACKS (6)

Jaylin Dickerson, redshirt junior

Cam Smith, redshirt freshman

Joey Hunter, freshman

Dominick Hill, freshman

O’Donnell Fortune, freshman

Darius Rush, redshirt sophomore

SPECIALISTS (2)

Kai Kroeger, freshman, punter

Mitch Jeter, freshman, kicker

Commitments (9)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback

Caleb McDowell — running back

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman

Marcellas Dial — defensive back