QB Collin Hill won’t return to Gamecocks for 2021 season

South Carolina’s quarterback room is starting to grow somewhat thin.

A school spokesperson confirmed Friday that fifth-year senior Collin Hill will not return after a challenging lone season with the program. Hill will begin training for USC’s NFL pro timing day, according to the school.

Hill joined the Gamecocks as a grad transfer, following his former coach Mike Bobo from Colorado State, starting eight games before ceding the starting job to freshman Luke Doty.

Bobo announced Thursday he has taken a job at Auburn.

The Dorman High School product suffered three torn ACLs in his time with the Rams, starting parts of three seasons across four years. He entered the transfer portal after Bobo’s firing in Fort Collins and quickly picked the Gamecocks as a landing spot.

Hill beat out incumbent starter Ryan Hilinski for the job, and threw for 290 yards in a season-opening loss to Tennessee. But his skill position corps was thin all season, and with inconsistent play at tackle, he took sacks on nearly a tenth of his dropbacks.

He was benched after halftime of the Missouri game in November, and the four-star freshman Doty started the final two games of the season.

The departure leaves the Gamecocks thin at quarterback — and may force new coach Shane Beamer to hit the transfer portal in search of reinforcements. Doty will return, and the team adds true freshman Colten Gauthier.

But Hilinski entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Well-regarded as a recruit, Hilinski was thrust into the lineup in 2019 but only had six pass attempts in 2020.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL ROSTER DEPARTURES

Not including those who declared for NFL Draft