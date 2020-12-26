College Sports
The swing scholarships that could affect the future of the Gamecocks’ football roster
Simply put, it’s very hard to nail down an exact total for what South Carolina football’s scholarship situation looks like.
Everyone could come back, but many will not. Some seniors walked on senior day, usually a sign they will be gone, but are coming back. Some didn’t walk but also might be gone. Then there’s a set of players who opted out for COVID reasons, who would be able to come back, even if the sense through much of the year was that they were not likely to return.
And that’s before two players put their name in the transfer portal on Wednesday, which likely means they’re gone. Then later in the evening, Parker White, who walked on senior day, decided he’s coming back for Year 6 of college.
It’s confusing to say the least.
So let’s look at the group. Right now there are 59 players returning on scholarship, including White, assuming someone like J.J. Enagbare doesn’t have the sudden urge to go pro. The Gamecocks added eight signees and should add T.J. Sanders and Isaiah Norris on the February signing day.
That gets the team to 69 scholarships, with the ability to add 11 or so new scholarship players, with a cap of 25.
But there are several sets of players in limbo whose decisions could fill out the roster. At the moment, anyone who leaves doesn’t open up a new spot.
Seniors who walked on senior day
With White announcing, this group is down to four. A university official confirmed this group does not count against the 85-man overall scholarship limit, which helps the roster overall. Will Register seems likely to move on at this point, as does Adam Prentice. Keir Thomas and Chandler Farrell both could return. Nick Muse said he could stay or go, though Bobby Bentley would keep him around.
Will Register — tight end
Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman
Adam Prentice — fullback
Keir Thomas — defensive lineman
Nick Muse — tight end
Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day
These players again don’t count against a total of 85. At the moment, it seems promising that most will stay, give or take Hill perhaps not wanting to stay for a sixth year of college
Collin Hill — quarterback
Jaylan Foster — defensive back
Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker
Jabari Ellis — defensive lineman
Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman
Damani Staley — linebacker
Sherrod Greene — linebacker
The opt outs
This set of players is very much in limbo and where things get a little interesting. Roderick struggled last season and opted out after former coach Will Muschamp’s firing. If he wants to come back, there might not be much choice with how thin the defensive back room is. Davis and Smith both battled injuries, but the Gamecocks could use any bodies at receiver with the hope something clicks. Fox would likely be another available body at a position where the team is retaining some depth.
Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver
OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver
Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman
R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back
The batch of seniors and Roderick (maybe Smith if he can finally get his knee right) make up a group that can either have an impact or potentially competently fill roles at worst. If many don’t return, it will be a tall order to fill their spots and make every choice to fill one of the remaining scholarship spots that much more crucial.
