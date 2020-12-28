South Carolina basketball practicing again, hopeful to play after lengthy COVID delay

Members of the South Carolina men’s basketball team returned to practice this weekend after a second pause in activities due to COVID-19.

The Gamecocks have missed five straight games due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The team gradually resumed practicing Dec. 19-21 but was forced to pause again after tests revealed new positives. As a result, USC postponed Tuesday’s Southeastern Conference opener at Kentucky.

The Gamecocks have yet to play a game at Colonial Life Arena this season, but they will attempt to play their next scheduled home game against Florida A&M on Saturday, head coach Frank Martin said.

“We’re trying to figure this out; it’s a day-by-day process,” Martin said Monday morning. “Everyone got back in on the 26th, and we tested yesterday morning. We were able to get back on the court. As we continue to test and reacclimate ... the plan is to play that game on Jan. 2. How many guys we will have is up in the air right now, but that’s the plan.”

Although players were able to take the court this weekend, Martin said the team has not yet returned to full practice. The hope is that the Gamecocks can ramp up to a full practice before Saturday. The game against the Rattlers is the last non-conference game that USC currently has scheduled and could serve as a crucial tuneup before SEC play begins against Texas A&M on Jan. 7.

The Gamecocks opened the season 1-2 but have not played a game in nearly a month.

“We were just starting to figure out who we were ... and then we got shut down,” Martin said. “Basically since Dec. 7, we’ve had one practice. So it’s hard to gauge your team and improve your team. One practice in 20 days. We’re still not at a practice place right now. That’ll probably take place, not tomorrow, but the following day, where we can go through a full team practice. And then we’ll start figuring it out from there.”

South Carolina isn’t the only SEC team impacted by COVID-19. Tennessee has also missed five games this season due to COVID-19. Mississippi had four games impacted.

And most recently, Florida suspended play after star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court and was diagnosed with heart inflammation known as myocarditis, which could be related to his COVID-19 diagnosis before the season.

Florida head coach Mike White said during Monday’s SEC coaches teleconference that Johnson was with the team at practice the last two days and is in good spirits.

“He’s the same Key,” said White, adding that he had “no idea” if or when Johnson could play again this season.

Martin expressed concern for Johnson both on Twitter and on his Carolina Calls radio show while Johnson was in the hospital.

“Mike White’s a friend,” Martin said Monday. “I’m a huge fan of Keyontae’s, and my heart goes out to him, to Mike, to everyone that’s a part of that whole basketball program with what they’ve been dealing with. And we’re all dealing with a difficult hand right now. And it’s not easy. But going through what they went through, there’s no chapter in the class that you take in college that’s Coaching 101 that prepares you to handle that moment.”

Martin, who said he “lost another friend” Monday morning to the coronavirus, said that Johnson’s situation and the last few months of dealing with COVID-19 have changed his perspective as a coach. Martin said he can’t be the same “demanding” personality he usually is with his players, knowing what they’re going through.

“I’m just trying to figure out how to do my job,” Martin said. “... I can’t believe I’m getting ready to say this, but it’s kind of where this whole thing has brought me to: Winning and losing right now is irrelevant for me.

“I just want our players to be at peace, to be in a place where they’re comfortable. And if we’re given the opportunity to compete in games — great. But with some of the challenges that Keyontae Johnson is dealing with as an individual and his family, and so many people that have just gone through the difficult times, we just want an opportunity to be healthy. And if we get to compete, let’s go do it the best we can.”