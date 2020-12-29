South Carolina point guard great Scotti Ward has died

Former South Carolina men’s basketball point guard Scotti Ward died Sunday night, the team confirmed through Twitter.

A three-year letterman from 1961-63, Ward ranks third in program history with an 83.6% free-throw percentage on 262 career attempts.

Ward played for both Bob Stevens and Chuck Noe during his South Carolina career, and he led the team in scoring in his final season in 1962-63, averaging 17.6 points per game.

“I was never able to spend time with him, but I know exactly who he is and all the greatness that he did here,” head coach Frank Martin said Tuesday. “When you speak with players from the ’90s, the 2000s, the ’80s, there are certain names that come up a lot. His was one of the names that was always mentioned amongst the former players.”

Ward was named to the 1963 All-ACC second team. He scored 1,044 career points for the Gamecocks.

Details of Ward’s funeral arrangements were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

We lost a great guy 1 of the best story tellers there is #RIP Scottie Ward https://t.co/vt8FQsuK0b — Joe Rhett (@Rhett_34) December 28, 2020