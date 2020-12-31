College Sports Photos: USC Gamecock women’s basketball takes on Florida in SEC play By Tracy Glantz December 31, 2020 05:30 PM, ORDER REPRINT → South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives the ball as Florida guard Kristina Moore (14) pressures during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Check out photos from the University of South Carolina women’s basketball action against the Florida Gators on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks won, 75-58. South Carolina Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere (15) drives into Florida forward Jordyn Merritt (12) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina on Dec. 31 unveiled a banner to commemorate the No. 1 finish to the 2019-20 season. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Coach Dawn Staley talks to her team bench the first half of action against Florida in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) snags a rebound from Florida guard Danielle Rainey (10) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) is pressured by Florida guard Nina Rickards (15), forward Emily Sullivan (2) and forward Jordyn Merritt (12) during the second half of action against Florida in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Coach Dawn Staley talks in the huddle during a time out during the second half of action against Florida in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton (5) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) go against Florida guard Lavender Briggs (3) for a loose ball during the second half of action against Florida in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard Brea Beal (12) battles Florida forward Emily Sullivan (2) and Florida guard Lavender Briggs (3) for a ball during the second half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Comments
