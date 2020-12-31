ACC transfer receiver commits to Gamecocks

South Carolina and new head coach Shane Beamer have landed their first commitment from the transfer portal — former Georgia Tech wide receiver Ahmarean Brown announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Instagram on Thursday.

At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, the Tampa native caught 33 passes for 619 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

He was the team’s top pass catcher in 2019, averaging 18.9 yards per catch and reaching the end zone seven times to tie the program’s freshman record set by Calvin Johnson.

In eight games this past year, his yards per catch average stayed steady at 18.6, but his catches and touchdowns both declined.

Out of high school, Brown was considered a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, as the No. 661 recruit in the country and No. 86 wide receiver. He did not pick up a South Carolina offer at the time, but he did receive scholarship offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and Virginia Tech, among others.

Brown’s commitment helps to shore up a wide receiver corps that is woefully short on proven playmakers. Senior Shi Smith, who is headed to the NFL, led the unit in 2020 with 57 catches and 633 yards — but no other Gamecock WR had more than 11 receptions or 113 yards.