South Carolina running back in transfer portal

Deshaun Fenwick, South Carolina’s second-leading rusher, has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to The State.

Fenwick appeared in eight games this season, backing up star running back Kevin Harris. He racked up 297 yards and a touchdown on the year, as well as catching 14 passes for 108 yards. His top performance of the season came against Ole Miss, when he tallied 82 yards on just nine carries.

Going into the year, Fenwick was expected to compete for touches behind star freshman MarShawn Lloyd. When Lloyd went down for the season with a torn ACL in training camp, Fenwick earned some praise from the coaching staff but ultimately lost out on the starting job to Harris.

And while Harris emerged as one of the best backs in the conference and the country, Fenwick established himself as the clear No. 2 ahead of junior college transfer Zaquandre White and freshman Rashad Amos. He also was a fierce defender of embattled coach Will Muschamp, saying at one point that he’d “do anything for him.”

Fenwick’s loyalty to Muschamp was cemented during his redshirt season, when he considered transferring last season because of the logjam of tailbacks for USC. He and Muschamp had a heart-to-heart conversation, and Fenwick listened to the advice his coach had in that meeting and decided to stick it out.

A year later, when Fenwick posted a season-high 102 yards against Vanderbilt, the Bradenton, Florida, native remarked that ”sometimes life is hard and it is what you do in hard situations.”

Heading into 2021 under new head coach Shane Beamer, Fenwick was facing a crowded backfield with the return of Lloyd and the arrival of freshman Caleb McDowell.

In three seasons at South Carolina, Fenwick rushed for 523 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in 15 games and got 97 total carries, for an average of 5.4 yards per rush.

Without Fenwick, South Carolina is set to have five scholarship running backs next year — Harris, Lloyd, Amos, White and McDowell.

South Carolina football roster tracker 2021

NOT COMING BACK OR LIKELY NOT COMING BACK

Declared for the NFL Draft

Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback

Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback

Ernest Jones — junior linebacker

Shi Smith — senior wide receiver

Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman

Seniors who walked on Senior Day

Will Register — tight end

Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman

Adam Prentice — fullback

Keir Thomas — defensive lineman

Transfers out

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Transfer portal

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back

COULD BE COMING BACK (11)

Opt-outs (4)

Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver

OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver

Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman

R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back

Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (7)

Collin Hill — quarterback

Jaylan Foster — defensive back

Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker

Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman

Damani Staley — linebacker

Sherrod Greene — linebacker

Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)

SET TO COME BACK (58)

Quarterback (1)

Luke Doty, freshman

Running back (4)

Kevin Harris, sophomore

Rashad Amos, freshman

MarShawn Lloyd, freshman

ZaQuandre White, redshirt junior

Wide receiver (8)

Josh Vann, junior

Dakereon Joyner, redshirt sophomore

Xavier Legette, sophomore

Jalen Brooks, junior

Rico Powers, freshman

Ger-Cari Caldwell, freshman

Chad Terrell, redshirt junior

Mike Wyman, freshman

Trey Adkins, redshirt sophomore (walk-on)

Ben Rollins, freshman (walk-on)

Tight end (5)

Traevon Kenion, redshirt freshman

Jaheim Bell, freshman

Eric Shaw, freshman

Keveon Mullins, redshirt freshman

KeShawn Toney, redshirt freshman

Offensive line (14)

Jordan Rhodes, redshirt junior

Eric Douglas, redshirt junior

Dylan Wonnum, junior

Jazston Turnetine, junior

Jaylen Nichols, sophomore

Jovaughn Gwyn, redshirt sophomore

Jakai Moore, redshirt freshman

Tyshawn Wannamaker, freshman

Hank Manos, redshirt sophomore

Trai Jones, freshman

Vincent Murphy, redshirt freshman

Vershon Lee, freshman

Wyatt Campbell, redshirt sophomore

Will Rogers, redshirt freshman

Defensive line (14)

Jabari Ellis, senior

Jordan Burch, freshman

Brad Johnson, redshirt junior

Rodricus Fitten, redshirt freshman

Gilber Edmond, freshman

Zacch Pickens, sophomore

Kingsley Enagbare, junior

Rick Sandidge, junior

Tonka Hemingway, freshman

Tyreek Johnson, redshirt sophomore

Joseph Anderson, redshirt freshman

M.J. Webb, redshirt junior

Alex Huntley, freshman

Devontae Davis, redshirt junior

Linebacker (3)

Mohamed Kaba, freshman

Jahmar Brown, sophomore

Rosendo Louis Jr., redshirt sophomore

Noah Vincent (walk-on), redshirt sophomore

Darryle Ware (walk-on), freshman

Defensive back (6)

Jaylin Dickerson, redshirt junior

Cam Smith, redshirt freshman

Joey Hunter, freshman

Dominick Hill, freshman

O’Donnell Fortune, freshman

Darius Rush, redshirt sophomore

Specialist (3)

Parker White, senior, kicker

Kai Kroeger, freshman, punter

Mitch Jeter, freshman, kicker

INCOMING (11)

Commitments (10)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback

Caleb McDowell — running back

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman

Marcellas Dial — defensive back

Isaiah Norris — defensive back

Transfers (1)

Ahmarean Brown — wide receiver (coming from Georgia Tech)