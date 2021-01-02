After month-long COVID-19 pause, USC men’s basketball back in win column

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ja’Von Benson (21) passes the ball as Florida A&M defends at Colonial Life Arena on January 2, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

Finally.

COVID-19 has impacted every sports program in the country in some way, shape or form. But in recent weeks, the coronavirus has hit the South Carolina men’s basketball team especially hard. Before Saturday, the Gamecocks hadn’t played basketball since Dec. 5, canceling or postponing five straight games due to positive tests within the program.

Saturday marked the first time South Carolina was able to play a game on its home court since last season ended in March.

And though the Gamecocks showed some early rust against Florida A&M, they would go on to treat the smattering of socially distant fans at Colonial Life Arena to a 78-71 win.

3 observations from USC-Florida A&M

1. Not at full strength

After pausing activities two separate times in the last month, the odds seemed unlikely that the Gamecocks would have their full roster at their disposal once they resumed play. Saturday’s starting lineup was missing two notable frontcourt veterans in Keyshawn Bryant and Alanzo Frink as well as a number of key reserves.

Sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary and guard T.J. Moss — both frequent rotational players off the bench — didn’t play either. Due to the absences, Martin employed a three-guard starting lineup, inserting senior Seventh Woods at point guard for his first career USC start. Wildens Leveque stepped in as the other new starter in the frontcourt. Ford Cooper, Jr., a sophomore transfer guard who was recently cleared to play thanks to the NCAA’s blanket waiver, also did not make an appearance in Saturday’s game.

With Southeastern Conference play set to begin next week against Texas A&M, the Gamecocks could use reinforcements quickly.

2. Lawson takes over

After going through the NBA Draft process for a second straight offseason, junior guard A.J. Lawson entered this season in the hopes of improving his stock and showing he can produce on a consistent basis.

Before the COVID-19 pauses, Lawson had an up-and-down start to this season, coming out flat along with the rest of the team against Liberty in a season-opening loss.

But Lawson played his best game of the young season Saturday, opening the contest with a 3-pointer from the corner and catching fire from there. The team’s leading scorer last year, Lawson paced the Gamecocks with 25 points Friday.

3. First action for Ja’Von Benson

With his options limited, Martin gave 6-foot-7 freshman forward Ja’Von Benson his first minutes on a collegiate court. The lone freshman on South Carolina’s roster after Patrick Iriel unexpectedly withdrew from school before the season. Martin had said after USC last played that he wanted to eventually find time for Benson to play, and the perfect opportunity presented itself Saturday.

Benson showed some flashes of being a productive player for the Gamecocks, including scoring on a 3-point attempt from the top of the arc, although long-range shooting doesn’t figure to be a major part of his game moving forward.

Next game

Who: South Carolina (2-2) vs. Texas A&M (5-2)

Where: Colonial Life Arena

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday

Watch: ESPNU