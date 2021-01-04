Gamecock star, Clemson and Coastal Carolina QBs all make early Heisman odds list

The rise of South Carolina running back Kevin Harris continues.

Before the season, it wasn’t clear that the sophomore tailback would even start for the Gamecocks. Months later, Harris’ name has surfaced on an early list of odds for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, college football’s highest individual honor.

While not a frontrunner for the award — Harris (+2000) ranks 16th according to odds from MyBookie Sportsbook — his inclusion is a testament to a breakout 2020 season.

After emerging early in the season as South Carolina’s bell cow, Harris became the ninth Gamecock to run for 1,000 yards in a season. His 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns came in just 10 games and are fifth-most yards and tied for second-most touchdowns in a single season in prgoram history.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder stepped up after MarShawn Lloyd was lost for the season with a torn ACL. He posted two games with 210 or more yards and another with 171. Those are the fifth-, 13th- and 29th-highest totals in school history.

Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (+600), who flashed star upside when he filled in for starter Trevor Lawrence, ranks third on that same list, behind Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

Uiagalelei projects to be the Tigers’ starter next year after completing 78 of 117 pass attempts for 914 yards in limited time this season. He threw five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

MyBookie’s early list also included a third player from the state of South Carolina — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. Though a longshot at -2500, McCall is one of just three non-Power 5 players included on the list. This past season, he threw for 2,488 yards and ran for 569 more, combining for 33 total touchdowns passing and rushing against just three interceptions. The Chanticleers went a perfect 11-0 in the regular season and reached No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

2021 Heisman Trophy Odds (via MyBookie)

Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma +450

Sam Howell - UNC +550

D.J. Uiagalelei - Clemson +600

Kedon Slovis - USC +700

D’Eriq King - Miami +1000

Bryce Young - Alabama +1200

Tyler Shough - Oregon +1400

Kyren Williams - Notre Dame +1400

Brian Robinson Jr - Alabama +1500

Michael Penix Jr. - Indiana +1600

Brock Purdy - Iowa St. +1700

Bijan Robinson - Texas +1700

Breece Hall - Iowa St. +1850

Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M +1900

Matt Corral - Ole Miss +1900

Kevin Harris - South Carolina +2000

Dillon Gabriel - UCF +2100

Carson Strong - Nevada +2200

Jordan Addison - Pitt +2300

John Metchie III - Alabama +2400

Zay Flowers - Boston College +2500

Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina +2500