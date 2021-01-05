Veteran Gamecock D-lineman, one of Muschamp’s first commits, says he’ll transfer

Another member of South Carolina’s defense will finish his college career elsewhere.

Defensive end Keir Thomas announced Tuesday that he is leaving the program and will enter the transfer portal. Thomas penned a farewell post on Twitter, thanking various people including former USC coach Will Muschamp and his Gamecock teammates.

He was one of Muschamp’s first recruits when he committed on Christmas Day 2015, a few weeks after the coach was hired at USC.

“I am confident the development I have experienced at South Carolina, both on and off the field, has prepared me for the next adventure in my football career, pushing me out of my comfort zone into what life has in store for me next,” Thomas wrote Tuesday.

Thomas is the seventh USC player to announce they are leaving since the season ended. He will have one year of eligibility left wherever he lands.

Thomas played as a fifth-year senior this season and was one of the Gamecocks’ top defensive linemen. He had 32 tackles and three sacks after battling with injuries the year before. He redshirted in 2019 after missing most of the season with an ankle injury and an infection.

Thomas had 141 tackles and 8.5 sacks during his five-year Gamecock career.

Other December 2015 commitments for Muschamp included Javon Kinlaw, Bryan Edwards, Jamarcus King and Sadarius Hutcherson.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end