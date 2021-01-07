COVID issues strike again to force another Gamecock men’s basketball postponement

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin prefers text messages to phone calls. Text messages usually mean that the Gamecocks are in the clear, that they tested negative for COVID-19, and they’re ready to play.

At around 5 p.m. Thursday, Martin received a phone call.

The Gamecocks had just returned to play after a month-long absence due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Despite being shorthanded and despite missing five straight games, the Gamecocks defeated both Florida A&M on Jan. 2 and Texas A&M on Wednesday night in their return to action.

A day later, the school announced that it would be postponing Saturday’s road contest at Ole Miss because of “a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals” in the USC program. No makeup date was announced.

Martin was talking on his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show with Derek Scott when the news was released. After getting that 5 p.m. phone call, Martin said he was waiting for official word on how to proceed.

In the middle of his radio show, Martin learned his team would have to miss a sixth game this season due to COVID-19 issues.

“That information was reinforced about 10-15 minutes ago while we were on the air, and the decision was made that this game has to be postponed,” Martin announced late in Thursday’s radio show. “So away we go again. I don’t even know what to say to our players anymore. I’ve run out of words to keep their spirits in the right place and their enthusiasm for competing in the right place.”

The USC women’s basketball team also postponed a game Thursday due to COVID-19, canceling a matchup with Georgia. Dawn Staley’s team has paused all basketball activities.

The USC men first announced it was going on pause in early December after playing Houston on the road. The Cougars announced positive COVID-19 tests on the same day.

The program had to pause again several weeks later, with players unable to practice or workout due to coronavirus protocols. The Gamecocks could only practice with eight players when they finally resumed, and they could only string together a couple of practices before returning to action Jan. 2 against Florida A&M with nine players available.

A 10th player, forward Jalyn McCreary, was back on the court for the Gamecocks on Wednesday night, and Martin had expressed optimism after the game that forward Nathan Nelson could soon return, as well.

Throughout the season, Martin has talked about the mental toll the COVID-19 delays have taken on both himself and his players.

“We had eight guys practicing so we can compete against Florida A&M, and then the day before we had a ninth guy,” Martin said on Thursday’s show. “And then we played that game on two days of practice. And those kids’ resilience, their willingness to fight, to figure out a way to win was something I spoke about after the game. I was amazed that after a short number of practices, after being shut down for so long, that they could find a way to win.

“And then we come back and have two incredible practices and play the way we played last night, and then I get that call today. And I’m at a loss for words. I take a lot of pride in picking myself off the mat and being ready to go … but right now, this is getting really difficult.”