Former Gamecock blue-chipper finds new football home in Big Ten

Former Gamecock defensive lineman Joseph Anderson has found a new home in the Big Ten.

The South Carolina redshirt freshman announced Friday that he will transfer to Purdue, a few days after announcing he would leave USC.

This one for you pops! I would like to thank the USC staff and my brothers that I went to battle with. With long prayers & thoughts me & my family have decided that I should transfer and play for Purdue University,” Anderson posted on Twitter.

Anderson is the fifth former Gamecock to land at a new school over the past month.

Anderson cracked the top 150 in the 247Sports Composite ratings. He was also the third highest-rated player for USC in the class of 2019, behind five-star defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

Once he arrived in Columbia, though, Anderson never became a regular contributor. After appearing in one game as a true freshman and redshirting, he played in four games in 2020, mostly toward the end of the year, and had three tackles.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back (Going to Oregon State)

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end

Keshawn Toney - redshirt freshman tight end

Joseph Anderson - redshirt freshman defensive end (Going to Purdue)

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
