Transfer quarterback for Gamecocks? USC could move fast on QB, WR teammates in portal

Saint Francis University, an FCS program in Pennsylvania that’s in the Northeast Conference, last week notified its players that plans to play a spring season had been scratched. With that news, some players headed into the NCAA transfer portal.

Two of those were the best offensive players on the team, junior quarterback Jason Brown (6-4, 230) and junior wide receiver E.J. Jenkins (6-8, 235).

The natives of Fredericksburg, Virginia have played together since the seventh grade, and they want to continue to play together. On Tuesday they were contacted by South Carolina. If things work out, they could be headed to Columbia by the weekend.

“I was just sitting on my coach and E.J. called me and was like, ‘A South Carolina coach is following me,’” Brown said. “Thirty seconds after that, the same coach followed me and we ended up getting on a Zoom five minutes later. It works fast.”

The one-hour Zoom session included Gamecock coaches Shane Beamer, Marcus Satterfield, Des Kitchings and Justin Stepp.

“They love us, and from the talks that we had, they pretty much said they are going to offer us,” Brown said. “They’ve just got to get our transcripts finalized (Wednesday) morning and they are going to give us a call around 9 a.m.”

That call could include an offer for the two from the Gamecocks, and that would set the wheels in motion toward what eventually could be a landing in the Palmetto State.

“Oh yeah, definitely. That’s SEC football. It doesn’t get any better than that,” Brown said. “The new facilities are amazing. They are beautiful. I would definitely hop on that for sure. There’s a very, very, very good chance.

“They said they would offer me and E.J. We want to keep playing together. We get to do that playing SEC football. That’s crazy.”

Brown became the starter at Saint Francis in 2019 and earned FCS Honorable Mention All-American honors. He led the NEC in passing and set single-season schools passing records with 3,084 yards and 28 touchdowns. He completed 62% of his attempts with just six interceptions.

Jenkins was second team All-NEC in 2019 and set the school with with 13 touchdown catches. He had 39 catches for 779 yards.

Brown said before jumping right on an offer, he and his close friend would have to talk..

“I’m definitely going to have to talk about it with E.J., because we know once that offer comes, I’m sure other ones will as well,” Brown said. “We’re going to have to do it very quickly. Like they told us today, if they move forward with us, we’re going to have to get there by Sunday because Monday is the last add-and-drop day (for classes). So we’re going to have to get there for classes by this weekend. It’s going to have to be a quick process, which is completely fine with me honestly.”