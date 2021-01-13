Tracy Rocker latest coach to leave South Carolina, reports say

South Carolina football is back on the market for an assistant coach, as defensive line coach Tracy Rocker has reportedly left the Gamecocks staff.

The departure, reported by the Locked on The Gamecocks Podcast, Football Scoop and The Big Spur, leaves head coach Shane Beamer with two assistant spots now to fill at offensive and defensive line.

Rocker was one of four coaches initially retained from Will Muschamp’s staff by Beamer when he took over as head coach of the program in December. The Athletic reported that Rocker is now in contention to join Auburn’s staff, where he was an All-American lineman and won the Outland and Lombardi trophies.

If Rocker does go to Auburn, he’ll be reunited with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who was also re-hired at USC before leaving to take the OC job at Auburn. Offensive line coach Will Friend was also hired at South Carolina and stayed just a few weeks before heading to Auburn.

The USC board of trustees approved new contracts for Bobo, Friend and Rocker last week.

Rocker came to USC in February 2020, hired by Muschamp to help develop a talented defensive line unit. The Gamecocks were his sixth different stop in the SEC, preceded by Tennessee (2018-19), Georgia (2014-16), Auburn (2009-10), Ole Miss (2008), and Arkansas (2003-07).

Under Rocker, South Carolina’s defensive line featured several veterans in Keir Thomas, Aaron Sterling and Jabari Ellis, in addition to blue-chip backups in Zacch Pickens, Tonka Hemingway and Alex Huntley.

The unit, however, struggled at times. Opponents averaged 195.4 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per attempt, both bottom three marks in the SEC and outside the top 90 nationally. The Gamecocks averaged 1.4 sacks per game, tied for 109th nationally and second-to-last in the SEC.