College Sports

Check it out: South Carolina baseball drops SEC portion of 2021 schedule

South Carolina baseball’s conference schedule for 2021 is out, and the format is unchanged from years past despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a host of other conferences, including the ACC, the Big 12 and the Big Ten, have announced modified schedules heavy on conference games, the SEC will stick with its usual 10 series of three games each.

The Gamecocks will open conference play with series against three of the SEC’s top teams in recent years: Vanderbilt, Florida and Georgia. All three were Top 10 teams when the 2020 season ended early because of the pandemic. Florida won the national championship in 2017. Vanderbilt won the title in 2019.

Nonconference games will be announced at a later date. The annual Clemson series will be Feb. 26-28. Game 1 will be at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, Game 2 at Fluor Field in Greenville and Game 3 at Founders Park in Columbia.

Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks are No. 18, sixth-highest among SEC teams, in the D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25. Opening Day tentatively is set for Feb. 19.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL 2021 SEC SCHEDULE

Game times and broadcast info will be announced at a later date, as will any series that shifts to be played Thursday-Saturday

March 19-21 at Vanderbilt

March 26-28 Florida

April 2-4 at Georgia

April 9-11 Missouri

April 16-18 at LSU

April 23-25 Arkansas

April 30-May 2 at Ole Miss

May 7-9 Mississippi State

May 14-16 at Kentucky

May 20-22 Tennessee

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley
Covering University of South Carolina football, women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State, along with Columbia city council and other news.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service