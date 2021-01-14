First look: A’ja Wilson statue is up at USC

The statue honoring Gamecock basketball great A’ja Wilson is up outside of Colonial Life Arena, and a public unveiling is set to take place in the coming days, a team spokeswoman confirmed to The State.

The statue honoring Wilson, one of the top athletes in South Carolina history, has been in the works since her graduation in 2018. It is located next to the fountain on the main plaza outside the Gamecocks’ home arena and depicts her leaping, preparing to shoot a basketball.

The statue itself is approximately life-sized compared to Wilson’s 6-foot-5 frame and stands atop an angled plinth. On the front of the plinth is an image of Wilson holding the Naismith Trophy, given to the nation’s top collegiate player. Below that is a quote of her explaining her signature pearls.

“When I was 10 or 11, my grandma gave me my first set of pearls. She told me, ‘A pretty girl always wears pearls.’ I haven’t let them go since,” the inscription reads.

Another side of the plinth simply reads “A’ja Wilson, University of South Carolina, 2015-2018,” and a third side lists her career accomplishments.

Over the span of four seasons, Wilson established herself as an all-time great in women’s college basketball. She was a three-time SEC Player of the Year at South Carolina, the only player to ever accomplish that feat, and led the Gamecocks to four consecutive SEC tournament championships, another first. The team also won the program’s first ever national championship in 2017, with Wilson taking home Most Outstanding Player honors at the Final Four.

Wilson was named All-American four times, three times to the first team, and was the unanimous national player of the year as a senior. She left South Carolina as the program leader in career points.

Since graduating, Wilson has continued her success on the pro level. She was the program’s first No. 1 overall draft pick and immediately became a perennial All-Star in the WNBA. At age 24, she was named MVP of the 2020 season, becoming one of the youngest MVPs in league history.

Happened by the CLA today and guess what’s getting put up #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/J4fHJrT0NR — Greg Hadley (@GregHadley9) January 14, 2021