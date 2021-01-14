LeBron James congratulates A’ja Wilson on her new statue

A’ja Wilson isn’t even 25 years old, but the South Carolina women’s basketball great is already immortalized in bronze outside Colonial Life Arena.

Shortly after Wilson’s statue was erected Thursday afternoon, hundreds of people took to social media to congratulate the former Gamecock star and reigning WNBA MVP. Among them was none other than NBA great LeBron James.

James wasn’t the only NBA player to show respect for Wilson — Boston Celtics forward Jared Sullinger and Denver Nuggets guard Monté Morris chimed in as well.

Other former Gamecocks congratulated Wilson too, including women’s basketball players Khadijah Sessions and Markeisha Grant and football players like Bryson Allen-Williams and Jay Urich.

Wilson’s statue is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming days.