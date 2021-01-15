Shane Beamer hires new defensive line coach, according to reports

Shane Beamer is set to add another South Carolina native to his coaching staff.

Jimmy Lindsey, who was born in Cheraw, is expected to be the new Gamecocks’ defensive line coach, according to reports from Gamecock Central and The Big Spur. He replaces Tracy Rocker, who left to take defensive line job at Auburn.

In addition to his Palmetto State roots, Lindsey has ties to current USC staff — he worked with new defensive coordinator Clayton White from 2017 to 2019 at Western Kentucky, well as offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield at Chattanoogs in 2000. He was WKU defensive line coach in 2017 and coached defensive ends/recruiting coordinator from 2018-19.

This past year, Lindsey served as defensive ends coach at Illinois under Lovie Smith, though he finished the year as defensive coordinator after Smith was fired. He made $275,000, according USA Today’s assistant coaching salary database. Rocker’s salary at South Carolina was $525,000.

Before WKU, Lindsey coached at Georgia Southern for one season. Prior to that, he spent four years in the state of South Carolina, working as defensive line coach at Furman, where he also earned the role of associate head coach.

Lindsey’s previous coaching stops include Miami (Ohio), Gardner-Webb, Chattanooga and Tennessee Martin. He also did minority internships with four different NFL teams.

The S.C. native played college football at Chattanooga, working at linebacker for four seasons and getting named a team captain in his senior season. He’ll join a defensive staff at South Carolina featuring a number of former college and pro players in White, outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

With Gray’s hiring made official Friday as well, the staff on the defensive side of the ball seems set, with White likely helping to coach the linebackers position group in addition to his defensive coordinator duties.

On the offensive side of the ball, Beamer still has one more hire to make — offensive line coach. He filled that position earlier this offseason with former Tennessee assistant Will Friend, but Friend quickly departed along with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Rocker to go to Auburn.