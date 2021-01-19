Missouri cruises past South Carolina for second straight win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — All it took was No. 19 Missouri to play its first home game of 2021 for Mark Smith to relocate his jump shot. The senior guard scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half of Tuesday’s 81-70 romp over South Carolina as the Tigers won two straight conference games for the first time since last February.

Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon continued his All-Southeastern Conference campaign with another strong showing in the paint, giving the Tigers a team-best 19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in 33 minutes.

The Tigers improved to 9-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, their first time being above .500 in conference play since the end of the 2017-18 season, Cuonzo Martin’s first year on the MU bench. MU plays at No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday.

Point guard Xavier Pinson played just 19 minutes and scored only two points. He took a blow to the head from teammate Javon Pickett’s foot while scrambling for a rebound late in the first half and had to be helped off the court. Pinson returned to start the second half but played limited minutes the rest of the night.

Facing a South Carolina team that’s had to cancel or postpone eight games for COVID-19 reasons, Mizzou roared to an early 10-0 lead, making its first six shots from the field before South Carolina (3-4, 1-2) scored its first points nearly four minutes into the game. Tilmon had six quick points on two dunks and a slick post move.

MU’s Dru Smith picked up his second foul before the first media timeout, but the Tigers were able to get through long stretches without the senior guard. Dru Smith finished with 16 points. Drew Buggs had four of MU’s 16 assists.