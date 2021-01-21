College Sports

Shane Beamer goes with veteran OL coach as final Gamecock assistant, reports say

Shane Beamer appears to be done filling out his on-field coaching staff.

Marshall’s Greg Adkins is expected to be named South Carolina’s offensive line coach, according to reports. Gamecock Central and The Big Spur reported the news Thursday after Football Scoop reported on Wednesday that Adkins was a leading candidate for the position.

Beamer said during a press conference Tuesday that he hoped to wrap up his coaching staff soon. The school’s board of trustees are meeting Friday with the approval of football contracts on the agenda.

The hiring of Adkins would complete Beamer’s 10-member on-field staff. Adkins replaces Will Friend, who left after just a few weeks on the job to go to Auburn. Eric Wolford was the Gamecocks’ offensive line coach last season and took the same position at Kentucky in December. Wofford earned $700,000 last year.

Adkins has 29 years of coaching experience, including the last three at his alma mater, Marshall, where he worked with new USC strength and conditioning coach Luke Day. The Thundering Herd fired head coach Doc Holliday earlier this month and Charles Huff was named new coach this week.

Adkins also coached at Charlotte (2017) Oklahoma State (2015-17), Syracuse (2009-12), Tennessee (2003-08), Troy (2001-02) and Georgia (1996-2000). He was the Buffalo Bills’ tight ends coach from 2013-14.

Beamer and Adkins share some history — the offensive line coach was on Tennessee’s staff when Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield were graduate assistants there.

In addition to Adkins, Football Scoop reported that Ahmad Smith is expected to be the Gamecocks’ defensive quality control/analyst. Smith was with USC defensive coordinator Clayton White at Western Kentucky.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Sports

Boise State looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

January 21, 2021 6:46 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service