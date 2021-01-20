Beamer’s latest hire, character coach, known nationally for inspirational speeches

Thomson200/Creative Commons

If South Carolina football is ever in need of a fiery, emotional speech to rally the team together, Shane Beamer will now know where to look.

Motivational speaker and chaplain Derrick Moore has joined the Gamecocks’ staff in an off-field role, the team announced on its Twitter page.

Moore’s title will be Executive Director of Character and Player Development, according to a school spokesperson. The skills he brings to the table are obvious — Moore has developed a reputation for delivering powerful, inspiring monologues that have lit up social media. He has worked with Georgia Tech and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in the past few years.

South Carolina fans got their first taste of that Wednesday, when the team’s official social media accounts put out a video of him speaking to players, saying in part that “success begins with a person’s will. It’s all in their state of mind.”

Moore is also a former running back — he played three seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions after playing college ball at Northeastern State, where he set the NAIA rushing record in 1991.

Also on Wednesday, USC announced Shaq Wilson will join Beamer’s staff as a defensive analyst. Wilson played for the Gamecocks from 2008 to 2012 as a linebacker, leading the team in tackles twice and getting named a team captain his senior year. He then joined the program as a graduate assistant before taking on roles as an assistant recruiting coordinator and quality control analyst at different points.

Most recently, Wilson was at Tennessee, working alongside another former Gamecock in Byron Jerideau on the strength and conditioning staff. Jerideau came back to South Carolina around a week ago, taking an assistant strength coach position.