Gamecocks building bond with Georgia tight end who has teammate on USC roster

Leesburg High School in Georgia has been fertile recruiting ground for South Carolina in recent years.

Former safety Jammie Robinson came from Leesburg, and incoming running back Caleb McDowell starred there this past season. The Gamecocks have gone back to Leesburg with a couple of Class of 2022 offers, one to safety Jaron Willis and the other to tight end Tyrus Washington (6-4, 230).

The new Gamecock coaching staff recently made the offer to Washington. Tight ends coach Erik Kimrey, running backs coach Des Kitchings and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield are the ones in touch and developing the relationship with Washington.

“The relationship is really strong. I like it,” Washington said. “I’ve been talking to the tight ends coach and the running backs coach, and the offensive coordinator. I can split out and be like a wide receiver, and come down and bang with the big boys, block the defensive linemen.”

Washington said he has talked with McDowell about the reasons he chose USC after decommitting from N.C. State.

“He said he liked how the coaches talked to him,” Washington said. “He liked the coaching staff. He liked the energy. Jammie told him about the energy and atmosphere at the stadium and said he loved it.”

But Washington added that McDowell’s future with the Gamecocks won’t be an influencing factor with his decision.

“That’s not a factor really. It’s just going to help to have somebody there with me if I go there,” Washington said.

Washington said Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati, USF and Arkansas are some other schools he’s hearing a lot from. He also has offers from Pitt, Ole Miss, Boston College, Charlotte, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Troy. Washington wants to make his decision before his senior season, and he will sign in December.

Last season Washington caught 15 passes for 200 yards and eight touchdowns.

Trevin Wallace nears signing day decision

It’s roughly two weeks until the February National Signing Day, and USC linebacker target Trevin Wallace (6-2, 217) has gone into full recruiting chill mode. The former Boston College commitment is not sweating the decision because it’s practically made. So, he’s been spending more time talking with his family and less time talking with recruiters.

He does hear from South Carolina coach Shane Beamer via text most every day — just a word or two of inspiration. Wallace said it’s been a little while since he last talked with a Gamecock recruiter. The others he’s been hearing from are Auburn, Kentucky, Illinois and Ole Miss.

“My plan is to make everybody sit there and wait and be clueless,” Wallace said. “I’m sitting undercover now.”

So, Wallace has a secret and he’s not going to share until Signing Day. But he did let on that he’s got an idea as to which school he’ll choose. (The 247Sports Crystal Ball projects him to pick Auburn.)

“I’ve got a feeling that I do,” Wallace said. “I like how they talk to my parents. My parents feel comfortable with them. Overall, it’s just a good community to be in. They’ve just told me I’m going to be a baller.”

But, Wallace added, he’s still not married to any one particular school.

“I’m in the middle, you know,” Wallace said. “I’ve still got a couple of weeks to wait. Anything can change in that kind of time.”

Wallace said he has done Zoom sessions with the coaches from USC, Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. Wallace is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 13 inside linebacker nationally in the class.

Gamecock recruiting news and notes

▪ USC has made the latest cut with defensive end Dante Anderson (6-3 205) of Homestead, Florida. Anderson on Monday named his top 15 schools and along with the Gamecocks he has on his list Indiana, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Ole Miss, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, North Carolina, Miami, Arizona State, Penn State, Michigan State and Kentucky. In 6 games this past season, Anderson made 27 tackles with 10 sacks, according to MaxPreps.

▪ USC is one of the schools mentioned as having reached out to Texas Tech transfer shooting guard Nimari Burnett. The 6-foot-4 freshman has played in 12 games this season averaging 17 minutes and 5 points per game. Ryan McMullen of Zagsblog.com reported some of the other schools to have contact are Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Dayton, Missouri, Maryland, Wake Forest, DePaul, Marquette and Minnesota.

▪ Wide receiver Jordan Mosley of Mobile, Alabama, who has been a USC target, broke his commitment from Tennessee. Mosley is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 52 receiver nationally in the 2021 class. This season he had 31 catches for 635 yards and eight touchdowns.

▪ Hilton Head 2022 linebacker Jaylen Sneed was offered by Notre Dame.

▪ USC is in the top 15 with 2022 corner Avery Powell (5-10 170) of Jersey City, New Jersey. The others on his list are Tennessee, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Michigan, Penn State, Arkansas, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Boston College, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Mississippi State. Powell is a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 46 corner nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

▪ USC offered 2023 running back Drew Pickett (5-10 185) of Deatsville, Alabama. This season he rushed for 1,352 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has offers from Arkansas and Arkansas State.

▪ USC offered 2023 safety DaKarri Nelson (6-3 195) of Selma, Alabama. He also has offers from Mississippi State, Tennessee, Kansas, Georgia Tech and Duke.