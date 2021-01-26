Gamecocks veteran forward to miss rest of basketball season

Alanzo Frink is shown here Saturday when South Carolina hosted Auburn.

South Carolina junior forward Alanzo Frink will miss the remainder of the season due to “medical reasons,” head coach Frank Martin announced Tuesday.

Frink played the first three games of the season for the Gamecocks but has not played for USC since Dec. 5 at Houston — the game preceding USC’s first COVID-19 pause.

It is not known whether Frink has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.