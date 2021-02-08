Gamecocks rally to force overtime but fall late to UConn in 1 vs 2 showdown

Going on the road against No. 2 Connecticut, South Carolina women’s basketball didn’t get out in transition like it wanted. The No. 1 Gamecocks missed layups. They turned the ball over.

And yet somehow, Dawn Staley’s team never went away. They battled, they scrapped, they forced overtime — but in the end they simply couldn’t overcome the Huskies’ star freshman, Paige Bueckers, in a 63-59 loss.

Bueckers scored her team’s final 13 points, including all nine in overtime, and led all scorers with 31 points. South Carolina, meanwhile, rallied late but couldn’t overcome problems that haunted it all game.

After going up 59-56 with less than two minutes remaining in the extra period on a smooth layup from junior guard Destanni Henderson, USC never scored again, while Bueckers drained two jump shots and a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim to complete a furious burst that sealed the outcome.

South Carolina finished with a season-high 21 turnovers, including a pivotal one by Henderson as she dribbled wildly in the lane following one of Bueckers’ jumpers in overtime, costing the Gamecocks a chance to tie the game.

The Gamecocks also went just 18 for 45 on layups, including three misses in a row in the final seconds of regulation. With the game time, USC got the final shot, but junior guard Destanni Henderson missed a jumper, junior forward Victaria Saxton missed the putback, and Aliyah Boston couldn’t score on two more attempts off offensive rebounds.

And perhaps most tellingly, the Gamecocks weren’t credited with a single fast-break point after Staley specifically talked about getting easy baskets in transition heading into the contest.

Yet despite those mistakes, Staley’s team still had its chances. Down 50-43 with less than eight minutes to play, the Gamecocks committed themselves to finding their posts down low, and Boston responded by scoring five of her team-high 17 points in an 11-0 surge that gave USC the lead with less than two minutes to go.

3 Observations

1. Defensive slugfest

Neither team shot very well, particularly in the first half when both were below 37% from the field. The only Gamecock to shoot 50% or better on the game was junior forward Victaria Saxton, whose minutes were limited by foul trouble.

The backcourt combo of sophomore Zia Cooke and Henderson, meanwhile, combined to go just 9 for 30.

UConn wasn’t that much better, outside of Bueckers’ late surge. The Huskies were 5 of 22 in the first quarter and studiously avoided the lane whenever Boston was there to avoid getting blocked. The jump shots they took, however, didn’t often fall as no player had as many point as Bueckers had field goals (14).

2. Back and forth

With neither team shooting particularly well, the contest turned into a back and forth affair with neither squad able to create separation. There were eight ties and seven total lead changes.

3. 3-point, free throw woes

The lone 3-pointer South Carolina made all night came just before halftime, when Cooke lofted a half-court buzzer beater that swished perfectly in to tie the game at 24 at the break. Other than that, USC missed eight attempts, including three in the final 90 seconds of overtime as it sought to rally.

And from the charity stripe, things weren’t all that much better despite the Gamecocks seemingly turning the corner on that issue heading into the contest. South Carolina was 8 of 15 from the stripe, leaving crucial points on the table.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Missouri

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network