Grad transfer defensive back makes the call for Beamer, Gamecocks

South Carolina is adding another graduate transfer to its football roster.

Defensive back Carlins Platel of Division II Assumption College in Massachusetts committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday. Platel, who graduates in May, has been in the transfer portal since October. Coastal Carolina and Austin Peay also had offered Platel, and Mississippi State showed interest.

The Gamecocks reached out to Platel over the past week. USC has one scholarship left for Class of 2021, though it’s possible Platel could count toward 2022’s numbers.

“Stuff just started building up and then they pulled the trigger and offered,” Platel said. “They see me coming in and playing. Obviously, I’ve got to do down there and compete. There’s opportunity there. I’ve just got to do my part. They see that I can play either corner or nickel for their defensive scheme.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder appeared in 33 games over three seasons for Assumption and had 96 tackles and picked off seven passes. He was a first-team all Northeast Conference selection in 2019. Assumption didn’t play football in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Assumption has produced high-quality players over the last few years. Former Assumption kicker Cole Tracey ended up at LSU. Former receiver Deonte Harris is a member of the New Orleans Saints. Long snapper Zach Triner just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Platel is originally from Everett, Massachusetts.

USC’s transfer portal additions





X-denotes player as being a graduate transfer

Jason Brown — QB (St. Francis)

EJ Jenkins — WR (St. Francis)

Ahmarean Brown — WR (Georgia Tech)

David Spaulding — DB (Georgia Southern)

X-Carlins Platel — DB (Assumption)

Darryl “Debo” Williams — LB (Delaware)

X-Jordan Strachan — DL (Georgia State)

Keem Green — DL (Nebraska)

