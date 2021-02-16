Gamecocks down two key starters for road game at Tennessee

South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard is helped off the floor Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. GamecockCentral (Pool)

When South Carolina men’s basketball travels to Tennessee for a postponed matchup with the Volunteers on Wednesday, the Gamecocks will be down two key starters.

Redshirt junior forward Justin Minaya (head) and redshirt sophomore guard Jermaine Couisnard (ankle) will not play or travel after sustaining injuries in USC’s last game against Ole Miss, coach Frank Martin announced Tuesday.

Couisnard and Minaya are the team’s third- and fourth-leading scorers, respectively. Minaya leads the team in rebounding, while Couisnard is the squad’s leader in assists.

Martin said he has yet to decide who will take their spots in the starting five.

“We practiced a certain way the other day, and I won’t tell you I didn’t like it, but I wasn’t completely in love with what I saw. So, I’m gonna digest it, think about it, and tomorrow at shoot-around, I’ll make a decision,” Martin said.

South Carolina is already without junior forward Alanzo Frink, who was ruled out for the rest of the season several weeks ago for medical reasons.

The game tips at 9 p.m. Wednesday on SEC Network.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.