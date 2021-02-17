South Carolina baseball releases TV schedule for 2021. Here’s how to watch

South Carolina baseball will be on national TV at least eight times in 2021, the team announced Wednesday.

Six of those contests will come in conference play, while one game in a weekend series against Mercer and a midweek contest against North Carolina will also go on the SEC Network.

Every home game for the Gamecocks, in addition to every road contest in the SEC play will at least be streamed on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Nationally televised games are in bold

▪ Feb. 19-21 Dayton

▪ Feb. 23 Winthrop

▪ Feb 26 at Clemson

▪ Feb 27 vs. Clemson — Fluor Field in Greenville

▪ Feb 28 Clemson

▪ March 2 at Winthrop

▪ March 5-6

▪ March 7 Mercer — SEC Network

▪ March 10 at The Citadel

▪ March 16 Davidson

▪ March 19 at Vanderbilt

▪ March 20 Vanderbilt — SEC Network

▪ March 21 at Vanderbilt

▪ March 23 The Citadel

▪ March 26-27 Florida

▪ March 28 Florida — SEC Network

▪ March 30 Gardner-Webb

▪ April 2-4 at Georgia

▪ April 6 vs. North Carolina — BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C — SEC Network

▪ April 9-11 Missouri

▪ April 13 Charleston Southern

▪ April 15 LSU — ESPNU

▪ April 16-17 at LSU

▪ April 27 The Citadel

▪ April 22 Arkansas — SEC Network

▪ April 23-24 Arkansas

▪ April 30 at Ole Miss

▪ May 1 at Ole Miss — SEC Network

▪ May 2 at Ole Miss

▪ May 4 North Florida

▪ May 7-8 Mississippi State

▪ May 9 Mississippi State — SEC Network

▪ May 14-16 at Kentucky

▪ May 18 Appalachian State

▪ May 20-22 Tennessee