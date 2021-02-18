No. 2 Gamecocks stunned by Tennessee, lose first SEC game since 2019

South Carolina women’s basketball seemed to have created separation Thursday night, knocking SEC rival Tennessee back with a big second quarter.

But in the course of a disastrous second half, the No. 2 Gamecocks gave it all away, surrendering a 15-point lead in the final 16 minutes to fall on the road to the No. 21 Lady Vols, 75-67.

USC shot just 30.3% in the second half while allowing Tennessee to shoot 57.1%. The Gamecocks made just one shot from the field for the final five minutes of play, while Tennessee senior star Rennia Davis exploded for 24 points, all in the second half.

“They flat out beat us. No ifs, ands or buts about it,” USC coach Dawn Staley said. “They put us back on our heels. They made big plays, they made basketball plays. And we didn’t.”

The defeat marks South Carolina’s first loss to an SEC opponent since March 2019 when it fell in the SEC tournament to Arkansas. Since then, the Gamecocks had won 31 consecutive conference games.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. Boston’s big presence

In the first quarter, as Tennessee and South Carolina played to a 16-16 tie, star Gamecock sophomore forward Aliyah Boston didn’t even attempt a shot from the field as she battled down low against UT forward Tamari Key — at one point, play was stopped as trainers tended to blood on Boston.

Into the second quarter, though Boston got going with five points and six rebounds, putting her in double digits on the boards by halftime. That coincided with South Carolina’s biggest run of the game, a 15-1 surge that stretched the lead out to a game-high 16 points.

Boston did struggle with foul trouble, though. She picked up two before the half and had four with four minutes to play in the game. And down the stretch as the Lady Vols rallied, she went quiet again — she had two free throws but otherwise nothing else in the final five minutes. She did finish with a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds.

2. Third quarter woes

The Gamecocks led by 11 points at halftime, and when junior guard Destanni Henderson hit a 3-pointer with just over six minutes left in the third quarter, USC led 44-29 and seemed on its way to coasting to victory.

Instead, Tennessee stormed back with a 22-6 run to snag the lead with one minute left before the final quarter. Davis, who had been completely bottled up by South Carolina’s star defender Brea Beal, went off for nine points alone in that stretch.

3. Henderson’s heavy load

Henderson put up a solid 15 points and six assists for South Carolina, but she was forced to play 40 full minutes, with coach Dawn Staley saying she didn’t feel comfortable playing any other point guard. That workload weighed down on her — after her 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, she finished with just two points, 1-for-5 shooting and three turnovers down the stretch, though she did have four assists.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 2 South Carolina (17-3, 12-1 SEC) vs. No. 17 Kentucky (15-5, 8-4)

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN