Gamecocks use power bats, strong pitching to claim Opening Day rout over Dayton

Opening Day may have started a little subdued for South Carolina baseball on Friday, with the crowd at Founders Park reduced to a quarter of its usual size due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But by the end of the first inning, the No. 18 Gamecocks had the fans buzzing anyway, and they didn’t let up en route to an easy 10-1 win over Dayton to start the 2021 season.

Junior designated hitter Wes Clarke, who was leading the SEC and tied for third in the country in home runs last year when the season was abruptly canceled, was responsible for the early buzz. After a walk and a single put two aboard early in the bottom of the first, Clarke clobbered a three-run home run 391 feet to deep center to put USC up before it had even recorded an out.

That turned out to be all the support redshirt junior Thomas Farr needed — he hit 97 miles per hour on the stadium radar gun early, and the velocity, combined with swing-and-miss offspeed stuff, kept Dayton off-balance most of the game. Farr struck out eight Flyers over six innings, giving up five hits and just one earned run, off a solo home run in the sixth.

But even though Farr didn’t need any more runs, he got them in the third inning. Junior right fielder Brady Allen led off with a triple, followed by a pair of walks to load the bases, and senior left fielder Andrew Eyster cleared them all by smacking an 0-2 offering to the opposite field for a grand slam.

All told, nine of South Carolina’s 15 hits on the game went for extra bases, with Allen doubling twice to go with his triple, Eyster tripling to go with his homer and Clarke doubling in addition to his long ball. That trio accounted for nine of Carolina’s RBIs and eight of their runs.

Meanwhile, Dayton could get nothing going against a series of three talented freshman pitchers the Gamecocks trotted out in relief of Farr. Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps and Jack Mahoney combined to toss three scoreless frames, giving up just one hit between them.

