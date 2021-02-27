Gamecocks offer in-state talent. He’s expecting USC to make a strong push

South Carolina on Friday rewarded another in-state prospect with a scholarship offer.

The Gamecocks are going to go hard after athlete Zan Dunham (6-2, 210) of Chester. They join Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty and Tulane as his offers. Dunham plays quarterback and safety for the Cyclones.

The Gamecock like him for defense, and he got the offer from coordinator Clayton White.

“They wanted to give me the offer because I’m close to home, and they want to get me up there so I can be close to home,” Dunham said. “They asked me if I wanted to stay close to home and play football, and I told them yes. They are looking at me as a defensive athlete. They said they are looking at me for free safety and linebacker. They like the way I’m built, and my toughness.”

While the Gamecocks are relatively new on the scene with him and his recruiting, Dunham said he’s expecting them to make a strong push.

“They just offered me, but I think they are going to start showing me a lot of love,” Dunham said. “We’ve been texting and phone calls. I like the offer. It’s close to home and I like it a lot. My uncle (William Gallman) played basketball at the University of South Carolina. I’m a big fan of South Carolina.”

He was tuned in as the Gamecocks made the coaching change from Will Muschamp to Shane Beamer.

“I feel like it’s going to be better,” Dunham said. “I feel like they are going to change it around. I feel like they are going to be pretty good this year with the new coaching staff. South Carolina, I’m looking at them pretty hard.”

While the Gamecocks like Dunham for defense, he said Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia Tennessee and Liberty are recruiting him as a quarterback/athlete for the offensive side.

He plans to make his decision after his spring practice and he will be a December high school graduate and January college enrollee. He is not claiming a favorite at this point.

Dunham is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 24 dual-threat quarterback nationally.