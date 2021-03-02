College Sports
Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke named All-SEC, Boston picks up back-to-back defensive honors
Coming into her sophomore season, Aliyah Boston’s dominant defensive presence was well known — after exploding onto the scene as a freshman and posting 2.6 blocks per game, she was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
This season, even as opposing teams often steered clear of the lane to avoid her, Boston still managed to swat 2.9 shots per contest. And on Tuesday, she was rewarded with another conference Defensive Player of the Year honor, this time sharing the award withQue Morrison of Georgia.
Boston was also voted by the league’s coaches to the All-SEC first team, alongside Gamecock sophomore guard Zia Cooke.
2021 SEC Awards (Coaches)
Player of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year: Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Que Morrison, Georgia
6th Woman of the Year: Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Joni Taylor, Georgia
First Team All-SEC
Jasmine Walker, Alabama
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
N’dea Jones, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Destiny Slocum, Arkansas
Lavendar Briggs, Florida
Jenna Staiti, Georgia
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Rae Burrell, Tennessee
Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Que Morrison, Georgia
Chasity Patterson, Kentucky
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Comments