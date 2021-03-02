Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke named All-SEC, Boston picks up back-to-back defensive honors

Coming into her sophomore season, Aliyah Boston’s dominant defensive presence was well known — after exploding onto the scene as a freshman and posting 2.6 blocks per game, she was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

This season, even as opposing teams often steered clear of the lane to avoid her, Boston still managed to swat 2.9 shots per contest. And on Tuesday, she was rewarded with another conference Defensive Player of the Year honor, this time sharing the award withQue Morrison of Georgia.

Boston was also voted by the league’s coaches to the All-SEC first team, alongside Gamecock sophomore guard Zia Cooke.

2021 SEC Awards (Coaches)

Player of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year: Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Que Morrison, Georgia

6th Woman of the Year: Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Joni Taylor, Georgia

First Team All-SEC

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

Lavendar Briggs, Florida

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Que Morrison, Georgia

Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Khayla Pointer, LSU