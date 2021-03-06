Gamecocks shut out Mercer to earn third straight series win

The No. 14 South Carolina baseball team is showing no signs of slowing down.

Riding a dominant outing by starter Brannon Jordan, the Gamecocks defeated Mercer, 4-0, on Saturday night to clinch their third straight series and move to a perfect 9-0 on the season. The nine straight wins to open the year are the most for the Gamecocks since they won 10 straight to open 2016.

Following up Friday ace Thomas Farr, who held the Bears in check in Friday’s 5-1 win, Jordan delivered a gem of his own. The senior right-hander set a new career high with 11 strikeouts in just five innings, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks. He kept Mercer hitters off balance by pairing a hard, biting slider with a fastball clocked around 88 miles per hour.

Offensively, South Carolina’s bats were quiet for a second straight night after an explosive start to the season. The Gamecocks did the majority of their damage in the first inning, where designated hitter Josiah Sightler hit South Carolina’s 21st home run in just nine games. Third baseman Joe Satterfield added a two-run double to give the Gamecocks extra breathing room.

Behind Jordan, relievers Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders and Brett Kerry combined to throw four scoreless innings. As a staff, South Carolina struck out 17 Bears and allowed just four hits.

Next USC Baseball Game

Who: No. 14 South Carolina (9-0) vs. Mercer (3-6)

When: Noon Sunday

Where: Founders Park

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN