UConn women earn No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament, to face High Point in first round

The UConn women’s basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the River Walk Region for the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will play No. 16 High Point in the first round on Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The Huskies are set to travel to San Antonio on Tuesday morning despite head coach Geno Auriemma testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The team has undergone daily testing since March 9 with no other positive COVID-19 results. Contract tracing determined that Auriemma did not have close contact with the team since Friday. Auriemma must isolate for 10 days and can rejoin the team on March 24.

Stanford is the No. 1 seed in the Alamo Region. NC State earned the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region, while Texas A&M fell to No. 2. South Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the Hemisfair Region.

Should the Huskies advance, UConn could face Iowa and freshman sensation Caitlin Clark or Rhyne Howard and Kentucky in the Sweet 16. Tennessee or Baylor could stand between UConn and a 13th consecutive Final Four berth in the Elite 8.

UConn, which earned a No. 1 seed for the 20th time in program history, has a 24-1 record and is Big East regular-season and tournament champions entering the Big Dance. They are seeking to win the program’s 12th national title and first since 2016.