Live updates from San Antonio: South Carolina, Dawn Staley open NCAA tournament run

The South Carolina women’s basketball team opens its pursuit of a national championship at 6 p.m. Sunday, with the No. 1 seed Gamecocks and coach Dawn Staley taking on No. 16 seed Mercer in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entirety of this year’s tourney is being played in Texas, primarily in San Antonio, and USC and the other teams have been confined in a “controlled environment” where they are tested frequently and isolated from much of the outside world.

The Gamecocks are overwhelming favorites to top the Bears and advance to the second round of the tournament — various projection models give them a 99% chance of winning.

Early observations

Played on one of two courts set up in the Alamodome, Sunday’s contest can only be attended by team-approved guests. Limited fan attendance will be allowed starting in the Sweet 16. That makes for a mostly quiet atmosphere devoid of much of the outside excitement and energy that typically comes with an NCAA tournament game.

South Carolina senior guard LeLe Grissett, who will be out of the tournament after suffering a lower leg injury in the SEC championship game, was on a scooter and in a boot during pregame warmups, but she still took part in the Gamecocks’ usual pregame stretching routine.

How to watch

The entirety of this year’s tournament is being televised across the ESPN family of networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. South Carolina’s first round matchup tips off at 6 p.m. Eastern Sunday on ESPN.

Gamecocks starting lineup

South Carolina is going with the same starting lineup its used for most of the year — junior guard Destanni Henderson, sophomore guard Zia Cooke, sophomore guard Brea Beal, junior forward Victaria Saxton and sophomore forward Aliyah Boston

The real question is who will step up to replace the injured Grissett, who has acted as South Carolina’s sixth woman all year long. Dawn Staley has already ruled her out of the tournament with a lower leg injury, and her absence will likely put more pressure on the bench trio of junior guard Destiny Littleton, sophomore forward Laeticia Amihere and freshman guard Eniya Russell.

Hemisfair region

While this first round matchup is not expected to seriously challenge South Carolina, tougher matchups loom before the Gamecocks can advance to the program’s third Final Four. In the second round, they’ll face the winner of No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 seed Florida State.

Past that, a potential Sweet 16 matchup with No. 4 seed West Virginia awaits, as well as a theoretical Elite Eight clash with No. 2 Maryland, which features the nation’s top offense and is considered a national contender in its own right.