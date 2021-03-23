South Carolina starts homestand with midweek win over The Citadel

Wednesday, March 17th 2021 Columbia, SC Founders Park Pool file photo

South Carolina’s five-game homestand got off to a good start Tuesday night at Founders Park.

The No. 25 Gamecocks (13-6) defeated The Citadel 8-3 behind a balanced performance from its hitters and pitchers.

Designated hitter Wes Clarke connected for his nation’s best 11th home run in the first inning, a two-run shot that scored Brady Allen. USC third baseman Jeff Heinrich drove in three runs with a third-inning double.

Freshman right-hander Will Sanders (3-1) allowed no hits through four innings before giving up a solo home run in the fifth. He struck out 10 and allowed the one hit in five innings of work.

The Gamecocks open a three-game home series against No. 5 Florida on Friday.

Game notes

▪ South Carolina has defeated The Citadel twice this season in midweek games. The teams meet again April 27 in Columbia. The Gamecocks now lead the all-time series 138-49-1.

▪ Junior right-hander Daniel Lloyd struck out four in two innings of relief.

▪ South Carolina freshman Josh Shuler has entered the transfer portal and was removed from the team’s roster online. The outfielder from Georgia was part of the Gamecocks’ touted 2020 recruiting class.

▪ USC’s Mark Kingston appears on the Carolina Calls radio show from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday on the Gamecock Radio Network (107.5 FM in the Columbia area).

Upcoming South Carolina baseball schedule

USC vs. Florida this weekend at Founders Park in Columbia