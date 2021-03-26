Why Nick Muse passed up the NFL, returned to South Carolina for one more year

Nick Muse has aspirations of joining his brother Tanner and playing in the NFL.

But those dreams could wait a year, as the Gamecock tight end decided to come back for his “super senior” season at South Carolina — the NCAA granted all players an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, and so Muse had the option to return.

Muse talked about that decision publicly for the first time Friday as USC offensive players met with the media.

“I don’t think I had the year that I wished to have last year,” Muse said. “I started practicing seven months out of rehab when it is usually a nine or twelve months thing. I was limpy. … I just wasn’t myself.”

Muse, who transferred to USC from William & Mary back in 2019, was the team’s second-leading receiver this past season with 30 catches for 425 yards and a touchdown. But he said he never got back to where he wanted to be after tearing his ACL late in the 2019 campaign. He wore a brace throughout the 2020 season and also wasn’t used much on special teams, where he excels.

Still, Muse said putting his name in for the NFL Draft was an option, especially after South Carolina made a coaching change by firing Will Muschamp and hiring Shane Beamer. But Muse said he had a few conversations with Beamer and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey that influenced his decision to say put.

“They talked about how they are going to use me. They never promised me anything but they said if you do the right things you will have a chance to be that guy,” Muse said. “So, instead of being a guy that is a late fifth to seventh round draft, I could value myself a little more, play more on special teams and see me more on offense. Plus I will be a year and half out of rehab instead of six months.”

Muse could be poised for a big season in new offensive coordinator Scott Satterfield’s offense. He said the two have developed a strong chemistry in the few months they have been together, meeting for one to two hours each day. Satterfield even drew a play for him early on the second day of practice.

With the Gamecocks in need of receiving help, Muse said he is playing both inside on the line in the run game and in the slot at receiver. He joked about lobbying Satterfield to put him on the outside catching fade routes.

Another FCS transfer, E.J. Jenkins, could give Muse some help at tight end and provide Satterfield and the Gamecocks with an option for two tight-end sets this year. Muse and other Gamecock players have raved about the 6-foot-7 Jenkins’ ability so far in the offseason.

“Hopefully, we get used in the same way and will be a good 1-2 punch this year,” Muse said of he and Jenkins. “We have a lot of people in that (tight end) room so hopefully we are used like we should be used.”